Kris Jenner gives valuable advice to granddaughter North on her 12th birthday

North West is the daughter of American socialite Kim Kardashian and famous rapper Kanye West

Kris Jenner has a thoughtful advice for her darling granddaughter North West on her special day.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, June 15, the 69-year-old American media personality rang in the 12th birthday of North by sharing a carousel of new and throwback photographs of North, capturing special moments from her childhood over the years.

Alongside the gallery of heartwarming snaps, Kris penned a lengthy birthday wish for her beloved granddaughter, in which she also gave her a valuable advice.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, kind, funny, talented, and wildly creative granddaughter North West!!! From the moment you were born, you’ve marched to the beat of your own drum… fearless and with such a love for life,” she expressed.

The socialite continued, “You have the most incredible spirit, a brilliant mind, and an imagination that amazes me. Whether you’re singing, dancing, performing on stage, painting a masterpiece, you do everything with so much energy and with passion and purpose.”

Giving her an important lesson of life, Kris Jenner asked North to “never stop being YOU.”

“Watching you grow into the confident, kind, and amazing young girl you are has been one of the greatest blessings of my life. Never stop being YOU. I’m so very proud of you Northie and I love you more than words can express!!” she concluded.

Who is North West?

North West, born on June 15, 2013, is the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and her former husband Kanye West. 

