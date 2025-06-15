Royal

Princess Diana’s brother shares striking portrait of their dad on Father’s Day

John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer was a father of five children, including Princess Diana

Charles Spencer, the brother of late Princess Diana, has shared a striking portrait of their dad, John Spencer, on Father’s Day.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, June 15, the 9th Earl Spencer shared the portrait of his late father, hanged in Althorp house, the historic family home where Diana is buried.

The painting, created by Paul Brason, depicts John Spencer, the 8th Earl, sitting in the library of Althorp House.

“On Fathers’ Day, I think how lovely it is that of all the many portraits - from over the centuries - that hang at @althorphouse the only one were the sitter is happy and smiling is that of my father,” Charles wrote along the post.

He further added, “Gone at just 68, 33 years ago, my father’s portrait was painted posthumously by the very clever Paul Brason - capturing a very kind, caring and thoroughly decent man, at ease with himself.”

Soon after his post, Many of his followers took to comment section to shower love on late Earl.

“One of the best portraits, I think I've ever seen!” one wrote.

While another added, “May god bless your father in Heaven. He looks down on you with pride and happiness I am very sure.”

“Beautiful portrait,” the third added.

About John Spencer

John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer was a father of five children, including Princess Diana.

He died of a heart attack in March 1992, five years before Princess Diana was killed in a Paris car accident.

