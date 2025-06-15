Entertainment

Celine Dion pays heartfelt tribute to late husband René Angélil on Father’s Day

Celine Dion shares three sons, René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson, with late music producer René Angélil

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Celine Dion pays heartfelt tribute to late husband René Angélil on Father’s Day
Celine Dion pays heartfelt tribute to late husband René Angélil on Father’s Day

Celine Dion is remembering her late father and husband on Father’s Day!

The My Heart Will Go On singer took to her Instagram account on Sunda, June 14, to share heartwarming throwback photos.

In the first image, Celine could be seen sharing tender embrace with her late father, Adhémar Dion, who passed away in 2003.

While, the next image featured her with her late husband René Angélil and their three sons — René-Charles, now 24, and twins Eddy and Nelson, now 14, all wearing matching pajamas.

“Today, I’m thinking about all the dads who are raising their children with love, patience, and quiet strength, always being as present as possible. Thank you for everything you do,” she wrote along the photos.

Celine continued, “To my beloved René…you may no longer be by our side, but your love lives within us. You taught our boys to be kind, to believe in who they are, and to take care of one another. That’s the greatest gift of all.”

“And to my own father, thank you for your love and steady presence throughout my life. You gave me a standing ovation with every song, you were always my #1 fan. You are with me, always. Happy Father’s Day,” she added.


About Celine Dion's husband

Celine Dion was married to the late Canadian talent agent and music producer René Angélil since 1994.

He passed away on January 14, 2016, of throat cancer just two days before his 74th.

Justin Timberlake shares sweet snaps with sons Silas, Phineas on Father’s Day
Justin Timberlake shares sweet snaps with sons Silas, Phineas on Father’s Day
Justin Timberlake is a doting father to two sons, Silas and Phineas, whom he shares with wife, Jessica Biel
Lily Collins pens sweet Father’s Day tribute for dad Phil and husband Charlie
Lily Collins pens sweet Father’s Day tribute for dad Phil and husband Charlie
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell welcomed their first child, Tove Jane McDowell via surrogate in February
Kris Jenner gives valuable advice to granddaughter North on her 12th birthday
Kris Jenner gives valuable advice to granddaughter North on her 12th birthday
North West is the daughter of American socialite Kim Kardashian and famous rapper Kanye West
Charli XCX brings out special guest for viral 'Apple' dance at Lido Festival
Charli XCX brings out special guest for viral 'Apple' dance at Lido Festival
Charli XCX hit song 'Apple' went viral on social media after Kelley Heyer choreographed the iconic TikTok dance
Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper slay fashion game on girls’ night out
Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper slay fashion game on girls’ night out
The former Spice Girls singer shares sweet photo with daughter Harper Beckham in new Instagram update
JoJo Siwa makes heartbreaking announcement amid romance with Chris Hughes
JoJo Siwa makes heartbreaking announcement amid romance with Chris Hughes
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes confirmed their relationship last week following weeks of frenzied speculation
Dakota Johnson gets candid about intimacy after Chris Martin breakup
Dakota Johnson gets candid about intimacy after Chris Martin breakup
'Materialists' starlet made a serious confession after ending her engagement to fiancé Coldplay frontman
Victoria Beckham snubs Nicola Peltz in touching Father's Day tribute to David
Victoria Beckham snubs Nicola Peltz in touching Father's Day tribute to David
The former Spice Girls singer extended Father's Day wishes to husband David Beckham in a moving post
Olivia Rodrigo ‘stands with’ immigrants amid massive protests against Trump
Olivia Rodrigo ‘stands with’ immigrants amid massive protests against Trump
The ‘Guts’ hitmaker expresses support for immigrants as anti-Trump protests erupt across the U.S.
Justin Bieber sends strong message after son Jack Blues' name misspelled
Justin Bieber sends strong message after son Jack Blues' name misspelled
The 'Peaches' crooner welcomed the arrival of his son, Jack Blues Bieber, with Hailey Bieber in August last year
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spark dating buzz with private evenings at elite club
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spark dating buzz with private evenings at elite club
'Mission: Impossible' star and the 'Deep Water' starlet have made their date nights to London
Jonas Brothers call off Dodger Stadium show amid tour shake-up
Jonas Brothers call off Dodger Stadium show amid tour shake-up
Jonas Brothers concerts set for stadiums in six U.S. locales this summer