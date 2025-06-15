Celine Dion pays heartfelt tribute to late husband René Angélil on Father’s Day

Celine Dion is remembering her late father and husband on Father’s Day!
The My Heart Will Go On singer took to her Instagram account on Sunda, June 14, to share heartwarming throwback photos.
In the first image, Celine could be seen sharing tender embrace with her late father, Adhémar Dion, who passed away in 2003.
While, the next image featured her with her late husband René Angélil and their three sons — René-Charles, now 24, and twins Eddy and Nelson, now 14, all wearing matching pajamas.
“Today, I’m thinking about all the dads who are raising their children with love, patience, and quiet strength, always being as present as possible. Thank you for everything you do,” she wrote along the photos.
Celine continued, “To my beloved René…you may no longer be by our side, but your love lives within us. You taught our boys to be kind, to believe in who they are, and to take care of one another. That’s the greatest gift of all.”
“And to my own father, thank you for your love and steady presence throughout my life. You gave me a standing ovation with every song, you were always my #1 fan. You are with me, always. Happy Father’s Day,” she added.
About Celine Dion's husband
Celine Dion was married to the late Canadian talent agent and music producer René Angélil since 1994.
He passed away on January 14, 2016, of throat cancer just two days before his 74th.