Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian wishes Travis Barker Father's Day, snubs ex Scott

Kourtney Kardashian pays emotional homage to husband Travis Barker on Father's Day

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Kourtney Kardashian wishes Travis Barker Fathers Day, snubs ex Scott
Kourtney Kardashian wishes Travis Barker Father's Day, snubs ex Scott

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Father's Day with husband Travis Barker, leaving out ex Scott Disick.

The Poosh founder posted a carousal of images on Instagram to honour the Blink-182 drummer.

The first frame frame featured Travis adoring his young son Rocky on a beach. In another image, he can be seen standing in a private jet, surrounded with kids and wife Kourtney.

One never-before-seen photo showed the romantic couple sharing a sweet kiss as Landon Barker clings on-to his father from one side.

Kourney paid the emotional tribute, noting, “Happy Father’s Day to the man who loves with his whole heart — for our baby, for my three, for his three… for our seven ;) This wild, beautiful blended life wouldn’t be the same without you.”

She snubbed her ex-boyfriend Scott, with whom she shares three children; Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick and Reign Aston Disick. The former couple broke up in July 2015.

Meanwhile, Travis shares son Landon Barker and daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship:

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker initially sparked romance speculations in September 2018. 

Later on, the romantic couple tied the knot in May 2022 and welcomed their first child, Rocky Barker, in November 2023.

Kim Kardashian pens heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter North West
Kim Kardashian pens heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter North West
The SKIMS founder welcomed her eldest daughter, North West, with her ex-husband, Kanye
Justin Bieber’s bombshell chat hints at feud with a close friend
Justin Bieber’s bombshell chat hints at feud with a close friend
Justin Bieber fuels mental health concerns after 'lashing out' at a friend
Billie Eilish shares special tribute for loved one amid Nat Wolff romance
Billie Eilish shares special tribute for loved one amid Nat Wolff romance
The ‘Birds of a Feather’ singer pays heartfelt tribute to her cherished one amid ongoing whirlwind romance with Nat Wolff
Kris Jenner sparks buzz with Father's Day post Featuring Kanye West, Caitlyn
Kris Jenner sparks buzz with Father's Day post Featuring Kanye West, Caitlyn
'The Kardashians' starlet paid heartfelt Father's Day tribute to her daughter's exes on Instagram
Katy Perry appears without engagement ring amid Orlando Bloom split rumours
Katy Perry appears without engagement ring amid Orlando Bloom split rumours
Katy Perry spotted without her expensive engagement ring in Melbourne
Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman moves to hospital after shocking health scare
Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman moves to hospital after shocking health scare
Elijah Blue Allman has been on his sobriety journey for several years
Eminem’s daughter Hailie snubs him in heartfelt Father’s Day tribute
Eminem’s daughter Hailie snubs him in heartfelt Father’s Day tribute
Hailie Jade pens adorable Father’s Day note for husband Evan McClintock but ignores her own father, Eminem
Jennifer Garner shows love to ex husband Ben Affleck on Father's Day
Jennifer Garner shows love to ex husband Ben Affleck on Father's Day
Jennifer Garner shares intimate photo of ex husband Ben Affleck to celebrate Father's Day
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hailed as 'super hero' amid sex trafficking charges
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hailed as 'super hero' amid sex trafficking charges
The disgraced rapper has been appearing in Manhattan courthouse for charges of sex trafficking and racketeering
Jennifer Lopez celebrates Father's Day with touching note to her 'hero' dad
Jennifer Lopez celebrates Father's Day with touching note to her 'hero' dad
The 'Selena' actress honored her father, David Lopez, on International Father's Day celebrations
Celine Dion pays heartfelt tribute to late husband René Angélil on Father’s Day
Celine Dion pays heartfelt tribute to late husband René Angélil on Father’s Day
Celine Dion shares three sons, René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson, with late music producer René Angélil
Justin Timberlake shares sweet snaps with sons Silas, Phineas on Father’s Day
Justin Timberlake shares sweet snaps with sons Silas, Phineas on Father’s Day
Justin Timberlake is a doting father to two sons, Silas and Phineas, whom he shares with wife, Jessica Biel