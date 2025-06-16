Kourtney Kardashian wishes Travis Barker Father's Day, snubs ex Scott

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Father's Day with husband Travis Barker, leaving out ex Scott Disick.
The Poosh founder posted a carousal of images on Instagram to honour the Blink-182 drummer.
The first frame frame featured Travis adoring his young son Rocky on a beach. In another image, he can be seen standing in a private jet, surrounded with kids and wife Kourtney.
One never-before-seen photo showed the romantic couple sharing a sweet kiss as Landon Barker clings on-to his father from one side.
Kourney paid the emotional tribute, noting, “Happy Father’s Day to the man who loves with his whole heart — for our baby, for my three, for his three… for our seven ;) This wild, beautiful blended life wouldn’t be the same without you.”
She snubbed her ex-boyfriend Scott, with whom she shares three children; Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick and Reign Aston Disick. The former couple broke up in July 2015.
Meanwhile, Travis shares son Landon Barker and daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship:
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker initially sparked romance speculations in September 2018.
Later on, the romantic couple tied the knot in May 2022 and welcomed their first child, Rocky Barker, in November 2023.