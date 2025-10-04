Hamilton urges Ferrari to improve after disappointing Singapore Qualifying

Lewis Hamilton insists he and Ferrari have to learn how to improve their qualifying performances following the 2025 Singapore GP, with the seven-time world champion left sixth on the grid as he issues a demand for more.
According to Total Motorsport, after coming into the weekend tipped to be in the mix for pole position by the likes of George Russell, the Scuderia find themselves painfully down the order once again with a two Mercedes, two McLarens and Max Verstappen ahead of them.
Now appearing fourth-fastest at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, they face the prospect of a long 61-lap Formula 1 race on Sunday, October 5 at a location where overtaking has proven far from easy over the years.
After the race the seven-time world champion told Sky News, “I’ve enjoyed it. I felt on it all weekend, I felt good in the car. We saw Q1 I felt really strong and thought we would be fighting for the top positions. Just the way the plan goes and where we end up waiting in the pit lane, losing tyre temperature, using a tyre on the out lap then coming in, the temperature affected.”
“All these things add up to not optimising the sessions. We have to do some work to optimise that. We will talk in the background. Just have to have conversations about it and improve the process,” he added.
The Ferari drivers similarly failed to optimise at the Baku City Circuit during the Azerbaijan GP weekend, Hamilton now issues a demand to Ferrari to improve their execution as he reveals he paid the price in the Singapore for another poor oversight from his team.