Home / World

Hamilton urges Ferrari to improve after disappointing Singapore Qualifying

Heartbroken Lewis Hamilton competes in the Singapore Grand Prix days after losing pet Roscoe

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Hamilton urges Ferrari to improve after disappointing Singapore Qualifying
Hamilton urges Ferrari to improve after disappointing Singapore Qualifying

Lewis Hamilton insists he and Ferrari have to learn how to improve their qualifying performances following the 2025 Singapore GP, with the seven-time world champion left sixth on the grid as he issues a demand for more.

According to Total Motorsport, after coming into the weekend tipped to be in the mix for pole position by the likes of George Russell, the Scuderia find themselves painfully down the order once again with a two Mercedes, two McLarens and Max Verstappen ahead of them.

Now appearing fourth-fastest at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, they face the prospect of a long 61-lap Formula 1 race on Sunday, October 5 at a location where overtaking has proven far from easy over the years.

After the race the seven-time world champion told Sky News, “I’ve enjoyed it. I felt on it all weekend, I felt good in the car. We saw Q1 I felt really strong and thought we would be fighting for the top positions. Just the way the plan goes and where we end up waiting in the pit lane, losing tyre temperature, using a tyre on the out lap then coming in, the temperature affected.”

“All these things add up to not optimising the sessions. We have to do some work to optimise that. We will talk in the background. Just have to have conversations about it and improve the process,” he added.

The Ferari drivers similarly failed to optimise at the Baku City Circuit during the Azerbaijan GP weekend, Hamilton now issues a demand to Ferrari to improve their execution as he reveals he paid the price in the Singapore for another poor oversight from his team.

You Might Like:

French photojournalist Antoni Lallican killed in drone strike in Ukraine

French photojournalist Antoni Lallican killed in drone strike in Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron blames Russia for 'barbaric' attack that killed Lallican

Munich Airport reopens after drone sightings cause second closure in 24 hours

Munich Airport reopens after drone sightings cause second closure in 24 hours
Germany's Munich airport shut down by suspected drones, affecting 46 flights

Zelenskyy claims Russian drone strike on Ukrainian train station injures 30

Zelenskyy claims Russian drone strike on Ukrainian train station injures 30
Russia hits two trains at Shostka station in Ukraine during drone attack in Sumy region

Ivanka Trump celebrates ‘extraordinary milestone’ in Miami with close family

Ivanka Trump celebrates ‘extraordinary milestone’ in Miami with close family
Ivanka Trump pays tribute to grandmother on 99th birthday, remembers late mother Ivana

Sanae Takaichi set to become Japan’s first female prime minister

Sanae Takaichi set to become Japan’s first female prime minister
Shigeru Ishiba stepped down as Japan's prime minister after election defeats

Daylight saving begins this weekend: Here's everything you need to know

Daylight saving begins this weekend: Here's everything you need to know
People in the states observing daylight saving will lose an hour of sleep

UK electric vehicle sales hit record high with 72,000 new registrations

UK electric vehicle sales hit record high with 72,000 new registrations
Over half of all new cars registered last month in the UK were electric

Storm Amy causes building collapse onto car in Glasgow

Storm Amy causes building collapse onto car in Glasgow
Storm Amy is the first officially named storm of the season

Researchers build computers using living brain-like cells

Researchers build computers using living brain-like cells
Researchers in Switzerland are making progress in building computers using living cells, a field called biocomputing

Asda rolls out digital price tags in 250 express stores

Asda rolls out digital price tags in 250 express stores
Asda plans to open 20 new convenience stores by the end of this year

Spain-Portugal blackout real cause revealed after months

Spain-Portugal blackout real cause revealed after months
Large areas of Spain and Portugal, including major cities such as Barcelona, Lisbon and Madrid were hit by a power outage

Storm Amy forces early school closures and travel chaos across UK

Storm Amy forces early school closures and travel chaos across UK
Passengers are adviced to check with their transport provider before travelling