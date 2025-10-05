UK Conservatives unveil tough plan to deport 750,000 illegal migrants

The Conservative Party has unveiled tough new immigration plans aimed at removing hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants from the UK.
Under the proposed policy, officials would be instructed to deport 750,000 people living illegally in the UK within five years.
As per BBC, the party also plans to introduce permanent ban that prevent anyone who enters the country without proper permission from ever applying for asylum.
These plans, announced at the party's annual conference are similar to strict immigration policies being used in the United States by Donald Trump's administration.
The Conservative Party plans to set up a new special unit called a "removal force," which would be responsible for detaining and deporting around 150,000 illegal immigrants every year.
The new force would have strong legal authority and would receive more than £1 billion in funding to support its operations.
The Conservatives' plan comes after Nigel Farage’s Reform UK made similar pledges earlier in the summer.
Reform UK said it would take the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and deport 600,000 migrants in five years if it gained power.
The party is currently unpopular in public opinion polls under leader Kemi Badenoch and is worried about losing support to Farage’s party.
The Tories also announced that they plan to withdraw the UK from the ECHR, a treaty the country has been part for 75 years.