Home / World

UK Conservatives unveil tough plan to deport 750,000 illegal migrants

The Conservative Party plans to use new rules that are similar to strict immigration policies being used in the US by Trump's administration

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
UK Conservatives unveil tough plan to deport 750,000 illegal migrants
UK Conservatives unveil tough plan to deport 750,000 illegal migrants

The Conservative Party has unveiled tough new immigration plans aimed at removing hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants from the UK.

Under the proposed policy, officials would be instructed to deport 750,000 people living illegally in the UK within five years.

As per BBC, the party also plans to introduce permanent ban that prevent anyone who enters the country without proper permission from ever applying for asylum.

These plans, announced at the party's annual conference are similar to strict immigration policies being used in the United States by Donald Trump's administration.

The Conservative Party plans to set up a new special unit called a "removal force," which would be responsible for detaining and deporting around 150,000 illegal immigrants every year.

The new force would have strong legal authority and would receive more than £1 billion in funding to support its operations.

The Conservatives' plan comes after Nigel Farage’s Reform UK made similar pledges earlier in the summer.

Reform UK said it would take the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and deport 600,000 migrants in five years if it gained power.

The party is currently unpopular in public opinion polls under leader Kemi Badenoch and is worried about losing support to Farage’s party.

The Tories also announced that they plan to withdraw the UK from the ECHR, a treaty the country has been part for 75 years.

You Might Like:

Nepal floods leave 47 dead, dozens missing as heavy rain wreaks havoc

Nepal floods leave 47 dead, dozens missing as heavy rain wreaks havoc
In Nepal, which is mostly covered by mountains, landslides and sudden floods happen often during the monsoon season

Hamilton urges Ferrari to improve after disappointing Singapore Qualifying

Hamilton urges Ferrari to improve after disappointing Singapore Qualifying
Heartbroken Lewis Hamilton competes in the Singapore Grand Prix days after losing pet Roscoe

French photojournalist Antoni Lallican killed in drone strike in Ukraine

French photojournalist Antoni Lallican killed in drone strike in Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron blames Russia for 'barbaric' attack that killed Lallican

Munich Airport reopens after drone sightings cause second closure in 24 hours

Munich Airport reopens after drone sightings cause second closure in 24 hours
Germany's Munich airport shut down by suspected drones, affecting 46 flights

Zelenskyy claims Russian drone strike on Ukrainian train station injures 30

Zelenskyy claims Russian drone strike on Ukrainian train station injures 30
Russia hits two trains at Shostka station in Ukraine during drone attack in Sumy region

Ivanka Trump celebrates ‘extraordinary milestone’ in Miami with close family

Ivanka Trump celebrates ‘extraordinary milestone’ in Miami with close family
Ivanka Trump pays tribute to grandmother on 99th birthday, remembers late mother Ivana

Sanae Takaichi set to become Japan’s first female prime minister

Sanae Takaichi set to become Japan’s first female prime minister
Shigeru Ishiba stepped down as Japan's prime minister after election defeats

Daylight saving begins this weekend: Here's everything you need to know

Daylight saving begins this weekend: Here's everything you need to know
People in the states observing daylight saving will lose an hour of sleep

UK electric vehicle sales hit record high with 72,000 new registrations

UK electric vehicle sales hit record high with 72,000 new registrations
Over half of all new cars registered last month in the UK were electric

Storm Amy causes building collapse onto car in Glasgow

Storm Amy causes building collapse onto car in Glasgow
Storm Amy is the first officially named storm of the season

Researchers build computers using living brain-like cells

Researchers build computers using living brain-like cells
Researchers in Switzerland are making progress in building computers using living cells, a field called biocomputing

Asda rolls out digital price tags in 250 express stores

Asda rolls out digital price tags in 250 express stores
Asda plans to open 20 new convenience stores by the end of this year