Sanae Takaichi set to become Japan’s first female prime minister

Japan’s ruling conservative party has chosen Sanae Takaichi as its new leader.
Takaichi defeated Shinjiro Koizumi 185 to 156 in a second-round runoff vote to become leader of the conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
She is now in a strong position to become Japan's first female prime minister.
Takaichi is considered one of the more right-leaning candidates and will face challenges such as unifying the party which has been weakened by scandals and internal conflict in recent years.
“Right now, rather than feeling happy, I truly believe this is where the real challenge begins,” Takaichi said in her victory speech, as per NBC News.
If Takaichi becomes prime minister, she will have to deal with economic difficulties, inflation, stagnant wages and diplomatic issues with the US, including an existing tariff deal.
This comes after Shigeru Ishiba stepped down as Japan's prime minister after election defeats.
Takaichi is a firm conservative who opposes women keeping their maiden names and same-sex marriage.
She was a protégé of former leader Shinzo Abe and plans to revive his economic policy, Abenomics which focuses on high government spending and low-interest borrowing.
Takaichi frequently visits the controversial Yasukuni shrine, which honour Japan's war dead including some convicted war criminals.
She is expected to become the prime minister of world's fourth-largest economy but her confirmation is uncertain as the ruling party has lost its majority in both houses of parliament.