UK player wins £26m EuroMillions jackpot

A lucky UK ticket-holder has hit the £26 million EuroMillions jackpot!
The winning numbers drawn on Friday night were 06, 12, 18, 25 and 41, with the Lucky Star numbers 02 and 06, as per BBC.
This is the third time a UK player has won a EuroMillions jackpot this year out of the ten draws held so far.
Earlier this year, one UK player won £83 million and another won £65 million with both choosing to stay anonymous.
Andy Carter, a senior adviser at the National Lottery, urged players to carefully check their tickets and emails to see if they have won.
The winning Lotto numbers for Saturday were 06, 08, 12, 33, 49, 59 and the bonus number was 42.
"We will be on hand to give advice and offer access to experts who can help winners make the most of the win for themselves and those close to them," Mr Carter said.
he £26 million EuroMillions win will be verified according to the game’s rules, and the winner can then choose whether to go public.
The biggest prize won by a UK player is £195 million in 2022, according to EuroMillions.
While, the biggest EuroMillions prize that was never claimed in the UK was £63.8 million in June 2012.
EuroMillions draws take place every Tuesday and Friday in nine countries across Europe.