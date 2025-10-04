French photojournalist Antoni Lallican killed in drone strike in Ukraine

French photojournalist Antoni Lallican was killed by a drone in Ukraine.
According to CNN, French President Emmanuel Macron and Lallican agency confirmed that the journalist died on Friday, October 3, in a drone attack.
The 38-year-old was on assignment for the Hans Lucas photo agency when he was killed Friday morning, according to the agency.
The attack also injured a Ukrainian journalist, Heorgiy Ivanchenko, according to the International and European Federations of Journalists (IFJ-EFJ), which added that both journalists were wearing bulletproof vests marked “Press.”
In a statement to CNN, the Hans Lucas Agency said that Lallican was an award-winning photographer who had worked for the company since 2018.
“His work focused on social and societal issues, with a particular focus on conflict zones and human rights,” the statement said. “Particularly committed to the conflict in Ukraine, he had been traveling there regularly since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022.”
Macron said on social media that Lallican “was accompanying the Ukrainian army on the front of resistance” and was “a victim of a Russian drone attack.”
“I learned with deep sadness of his death, a victim of a Russian drone attack,” Macron wrote as he extended his “heartfelt condolences” to Lallican’s family.
Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha also expressed his condolences in a post.