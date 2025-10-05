Home / World

US winter forecast predicts intense snow, blizzards across multiple states

Meteorologists are warning of a volatile, storm-packed winter for large parts of the United States

Forecasters are warning US citizens about unusual weather patterns expected this winter.

The first sign of winter's impact could appear as early as December 1 when a surge of cold air is expected to sweep across the Great Lakes and Midwest.

Meteorologists warn this could trigger the possibility of blizzards, extremely cold temperatures and even fire risks.

Paul Pastelok, Lead Long-Range Meteorologist for AccuWeather warned that this winter could bring strong storms and extremely harsh weather especially in Midwest, Ohio Valley, Great Lakes, Northeast and parts of mid-Atlantic region of the US.

The first storms are expected to come from Canada, moving through the Midwest and into the Northeast, with some storms potentially developing into strong nor'easters, which are several coastal storms.

Philadelphia, New York and Boston could get more snow than last year but overall snowfall might still below normal because of rain-snow mixes.

Pastelok said, "Cold will take hold early in December before easing in January, when a brief thaw is likely. With the absence of an arctic dry air mass, there may be more opportunities for snow."

As per the reports, winter could become more severe in February if the polar vortex moves south, bringing extremely cold air across North America.

While the southern US won't experience the heavy snowfall, certain regions may still see snow or winter condition.

