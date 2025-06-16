Royal

Prince George reflects Royal Family's flying legacy at Trooping the Colour

Prince William attended the prestigious royal event alongside his family on Saturday

Prince George recently showcased his divine Aviation knowledge during King Charles’ official birthday celebrations at the Trooping the Colour event.

The Prince of Wales participated in the horse processions alongside his uncle, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, and aunt, Princess Anne, on Saturday, June 14.

Prince William arrived at Buckingham Palace for his father’s third Trooping the Colour anniversary of his reign alongside his life partner, Kate Middleton, and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

During the esteemed ceremony, the entire British Royal Family gathered at the Balcony of the Palace to observe the colorful parade by the aviation officials.

A lip reader expert, Jeremy Freeman, recently revealed to The Mirror about the conversation between Prince George, William, and King during the flypast session at the prestigious event.

According to Jeremy, at one point, Charles asked his eldest son and the next heir to the British throne about a random aircraft, saying, "What is that?"

In response, William responded with uncertainty, "Errr is that Poseidon?" However, to end the future King's skepticism, little Prince chimed in, confirming, "It's a Poseidon, yeah."

From whom George inherit the aviation interest in Royal Family?

As per the GB News' royal correspondent, Cameron Walker claimed that their passion for aviation and flying George inherited from his great-grandfather and King Charles' late father, Prince Philip.

His budding interest in aviation and flying echoed a fine royal legacy.   

