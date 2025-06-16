Jennifer Garner shows love to ex husband Ben Affleck on Father's Day

Jennifer Garner has extended Father's Day wish to ex husband Ben Affleck.
The 13 Going on 30 star posted a never-before-seen picture of her ex on Instagram Stories, sharing a heartfelt message.
In the shared picture, Ben can be seen lying on a sofa with one of their three children sleeping comfortably on his chest as a baby.
Jennifer mentioned in her heartfelt tribute, "Happy Father's Day to 3 people's favourite landing spot.”
The former couple have been co-parenting their three kids– Violet, now 19, Finn, 16, and Samuel, 13, after their divorce in 2015.
Jennifer also posted a video clip with her father, William John Garner, to mark the Father's Day.
She captioned the post, “Being fathered by someone who loves being a dad is a gift; my sisters and I know this love and (lucky for us) all of our kids do, too.”
The Family Switch actress added, “Happy Father’s Day to the Dads, no matter where you are. To the uncles and grandfathers and father figures, too. We love you.”
About Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck relationship:
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who exchanged wedding vows on June 29, 2005, ended their marriage after ten years in June 2015.
The former couple share three children; Violet Anne Affleck, Fin Affleck, and Samuel Garner Affleck.