Entertainment

Jennifer Garner shows love to ex husband Ben Affleck on Father's Day

Jennifer Garner shares intimate photo of ex husband Ben Affleck to celebrate Father's Day

  • by Hafsa Noor
  • |


Jennifer Garner has extended Father's Day wish to ex husband Ben Affleck.

The 13 Going on 30 star posted a never-before-seen picture of her ex on Instagram Stories, sharing a heartfelt message.

In the shared picture, Ben can be seen lying on a sofa with one of their three children sleeping comfortably on his chest as a baby.

Jennifer mentioned in her heartfelt tribute, "Happy Father's Day to 3 people's favourite landing spot.”

The former couple have been co-parenting their three kids– Violet, now 19, Finn, 16, and Samuel, 13, after their divorce in 2015.

Jennifer also posted a video clip with her father, William John Garner, to mark the Father's Day.

She captioned the post, “Being fathered by someone who loves being a dad is a gift; my sisters and I know this love and (lucky for us) all of our kids do, too.”

The Family Switch actress added, “Happy Father’s Day to the Dads, no matter where you are. To the uncles and grandfathers and father figures, too. We love you.”

About Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck relationship:

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who exchanged wedding vows on June 29, 2005, ended their marriage after ten years in June 2015.

The former couple share three children; Violet Anne Affleck, Fin Affleck, and Samuel Garner Affleck.

‘Peaky Blinders’ star Charlie Murphy gives birth to first child
‘Peaky Blinders’ star Charlie Murphy gives birth to first child
‘Peaky Blinders’ actress Charlie Murphy finally becomes a mother after five 'intense' rounds of IVF
Kim Kardashian pens heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter North West
Kim Kardashian pens heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter North West
The SKIMS founder welcomed her eldest daughter, North West, with her ex-husband, Kanye
Justin Bieber’s bombshell chat hints at feud with a close friend
Justin Bieber’s bombshell chat hints at feud with a close friend
Justin Bieber fuels mental health concerns after 'lashing out' at a friend
Billie Eilish shares special tribute for loved one amid Nat Wolff romance
Billie Eilish shares special tribute for loved one amid Nat Wolff romance
The ‘Birds of a Feather’ singer pays heartfelt tribute to her cherished one amid ongoing whirlwind romance with Nat Wolff
Kris Jenner sparks buzz with Father's Day post Featuring Kanye West, Caitlyn
Kris Jenner sparks buzz with Father's Day post Featuring Kanye West, Caitlyn
'The Kardashians' starlet paid heartfelt Father's Day tribute to her daughter's exes on Instagram
Katy Perry appears without engagement ring amid Orlando Bloom split rumours
Katy Perry appears without engagement ring amid Orlando Bloom split rumours
Katy Perry spotted without her expensive engagement ring in Melbourne
Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman moves to hospital after shocking health scare
Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman moves to hospital after shocking health scare
Elijah Blue Allman has been on his sobriety journey for several years
Eminem’s daughter Hailie snubs him in heartfelt Father’s Day tribute
Eminem’s daughter Hailie snubs him in heartfelt Father’s Day tribute
Hailie Jade pens adorable Father’s Day note for husband Evan McClintock but ignores her own father, Eminem
Kourtney Kardashian wishes Travis Barker Father's Day, snubs ex Scott
Kourtney Kardashian wishes Travis Barker Father's Day, snubs ex Scott
Kourtney Kardashian pays emotional homage to husband Travis Barker on Father's Day
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hailed as 'super hero' amid sex trafficking charges
Sean 'Diddy' Combs hailed as 'super hero' amid sex trafficking charges
The disgraced rapper has been appearing in Manhattan courthouse for charges of sex trafficking and racketeering
Jennifer Lopez celebrates Father's Day with touching note to her 'hero' dad
Jennifer Lopez celebrates Father's Day with touching note to her 'hero' dad
The 'Selena' actress honored her father, David Lopez, on International Father's Day celebrations
Celine Dion pays heartfelt tribute to late husband René Angélil on Father’s Day
Celine Dion pays heartfelt tribute to late husband René Angélil on Father’s Day
Celine Dion shares three sons, René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson, with late music producer René Angélil