Princess Anne, known for being the hardest working royal has won hearts yet again with her powerful move.
The equestrian Princes Royal was a vision in a military uniform as she arrived at the Trooping the Colour in style on a horseback to cherish his brother King Charles' third birthday as the monarch.
What caught the attention of the Royal spectators was Anne's impressive body language which exuded nothing but authority and strength.
A body language expert Betfair Slots shared his thoughts on Anne's posture while she was stood at the Buckingham Place balcony to watch the ceremonial event.
"We can see Princess Anne with her arms behind her back - that’s a very authoritarian posture," he noted.
The body language expert continued, "She’s a very strong woman. She’s standing separately, her arms behind her, while everybody else has their arms to the side."
Praising Anne's posture the expert added, "This isn’t unlike Anne, she’s known as the hardest working Royal and she always takes her duties very seriously."
Trooping the Colour marked Princess Anne's first public horse ride since her accident last year in June.
She was rushed to the hospital with head injuries after being struck by a horse.