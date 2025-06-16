Royal

Prince Harry shares heartfelt message after King Charles’ Father’s Day post

The Duke of Sussex releases special message after King Charles shares Father's Day tribute


Prince Harry shares first video message just hours after his dad King Charles released a special Father's Day tribute.

On Sunday, June , Buckingham Palace shared a heartfelt Father's Day tribute on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla for their respective fathers.

Royal Family's official Instagram account shared two photos, one of which was a black-and-white image of Charles and his sister Princess Anne with their father Prince Philip.

While the next photo showcased a lovely father-daughter bond between Queen Camilla and her dad, Bruce Shand.

Shortly after King and Queen's special message, the Duke of Sussex released a video message to mark Germany's first Veterans Day.

"It is a profound privilege to be asked by your defence minister to deliver a message to you on this sacred Veterans Day,” Harry began in his message.

He continued, "My last visit to your remarkable country was to Düsseldorf two years ago for the Invictus Games, and it remains etched in my memory."

"The warmth, the enthusiasm, and the unwavering support shown by the German people for our global community of wounded service personnel was truly humbling. You certainly delivered on your promise to create a home for respect,” added the duke.

The father of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet further noted, "Today, let us renew our commitment—together—to protect the freedoms that define who we are, to serve each other for peace, for dignity and for the enduring promise of democracy."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited at Trooping the Colour event fro the third consecutive year in the wake of their ongoing feud with the Royal Family.

