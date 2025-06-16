Princess Eugenie applauds artistic innovation during Coral Collective visit   

Princess Eugenie is sharing some mesmerizing art collection from her recent surprise visit to The Coral Collective art gallery in France.
The Princess of York took to her Instagram handle on Monday, June 16, to drop the exclusive art collection from some renowned artists across the globe.
Eugenie stated in the caption, "It was a joy to attend The Coral Collective’s charity art auction in support of coral preservation and restoration."
"Grateful to witness creativity being used as a force for ocean conservation & combining two of my greatest passions, art, and the ocean #ForCoral #ForTheOcean @projectzero @coral_global," she concluded her post.
Why Princess Eugenie attended The Coral Collecive art gallery?
For the unaware, Thirty-six for Coral, an exhibition presented by The Coral Collective, an initiative by ocean charity Project Zero, opened for the auction from June 12-20 at the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat on the French Riviera.
In Her Royal Highness’ post, she dropped some antique pieces of ancient corals, re-structured by the talented artists at the gallery.
It is pertinent to note, the coral is a marine animal that can resemble plants with their colorful, branching structures mainly used by artists for interiors and home decorations.
According to media reports, Princess Eugenie traveled to Nice, France, on Thursday, June 12, to attend the Thirty-Six for Coral.
A few days before the Trooping the Colour ceremony, she visited the event where she supported coral preservation and global sustainability.