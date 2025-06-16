Kate Middleton's heartwarming moment with Duke of Kent wins hearts

Kate Middleton has been making headlines for her approachable personality in this year's Trooping the Colour.
At the Buckingham Palace balcony, the Princess of Wales shared a warm exchange with the Duke of Kent, as the two senior Royals were seen standing together during the exciting RAF flypast.
In a kind manner, Kate, who was joined by Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, placed her arm on the Duke's elbow as they greeted each other.
The moment which sparked further frenzy among Royal fans was when the 89-year-old Duke seemingly gave Kate a discreet flying kiss.
The Duke of Kent and the Princess of Wales share close bond
The late Queen Elizabeth's cousin has long been a key figure at Royal events and holds a close bond with the younger generation of Royals.
Last month, during the VE Day commemoration, the mom-of-three was seen sharing a tender exchange with the Duke as she placed a comforting arm on his shoulder and offered him her classic smile.
At the balcony, the King and Queen were also joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, and the Duke and Duches of Gloucester.
The Duke of Kent, Prince Edward, is a full-time working member of the Royal Family and carried out around 97 engagements just last year.
His wife, the Duchess of Kent, since stepping back from Royal duties in 1996, has kept a low public profile.