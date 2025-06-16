Royal

Kate Middleton's heartwarming moment with Duke of Kent wins hearts

The Princess of Wales, along with her family, joined other British Royals for the King's annual birthday ceremony

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Kate Middleton's heartwarming moment with Duke of Kent wins hearts


Kate Middleton has been making headlines for her approachable personality in this year's Trooping the Colour.

At the Buckingham Palace balcony, the Princess of Wales shared a warm exchange with the Duke of Kent, as the two senior Royals were seen standing together during the exciting RAF flypast.

In a kind manner, Kate, who was joined by Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, placed her arm on the Duke's elbow as they greeted each other.

The moment which sparked further frenzy among Royal fans was when the 89-year-old Duke seemingly gave Kate a discreet flying kiss.

The Duke of Kent and the Princess of Wales share close bond

The late Queen Elizabeth's cousin has long been a key figure at Royal events and holds a close bond with the younger generation of Royals.

Last month, during the VE Day commemoration, the mom-of-three was seen sharing a tender exchange with the Duke as she placed a comforting arm on his shoulder and offered him her classic smile.

At the balcony, the King and Queen were also joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, and the Duke and Duches of Gloucester.

The Duke of Kent, Prince Edward, is a full-time working member of the Royal Family and carried out around 97 engagements just last year.

His wife, the Duchess of Kent, since stepping back from Royal duties in 1996, has kept a low public profile.

Kate Middleton, Duchess Sophie bring glamour to Windsor Castle for Garter Day
Kate Middleton, Duchess Sophie bring glamour to Windsor Castle for Garter Day
The royal ladies arrives at Windsor Castle together in a car for to support their husbands at service
Princess Eugenie drops 'joyful' update after brutal snub from King Charles
Princess Eugenie drops 'joyful' update after brutal snub from King Charles
Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Eugenie shares personal update after being sidelined by Royal Family
King Charles showcases Garter Day's rich history through past photos: SEE
King Charles showcases Garter Day's rich history through past photos: SEE
Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family are set to celebrate Garter Day on Monday, June 17
British Royals announce grand ‘traditional’ celebration at Windsor Castle
British Royals announce grand ‘traditional’ celebration at Windsor Castle
Buckingham Palace shares major update on King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Royal Family’s upcoming engagement
Prince Harry shares heartfelt message after King Charles’ Father’s Day post
Prince Harry shares heartfelt message after King Charles’ Father’s Day post
The Duke of Sussex releases special message after King Charles shares Father's Day tribute
Princess Eugenie applauds artistic innovation during Coral Collective visit
Princess Eugenie applauds artistic innovation during Coral Collective visit
The Princess of York visited to Nice, France, on Thursday a few days before Trooping the Colour ceremony
Sarah Ferguson takes deeply inspiring step to promote mental health awareness
Sarah Ferguson takes deeply inspiring step to promote mental health awareness
The Duchess of York makes a powerful move to raise awareness for mental well-being
King Charles, Queen Camilla set to celebrate Garter day
King Charles, Queen Camilla set to celebrate Garter day
Prince William, Princess Kate, Princess Anne may join King Charles for the annual Garter day service
Sarah Ferguson opens up on painful past after skipping major royal event
Sarah Ferguson opens up on painful past after skipping major royal event
The Duchess of York skipped Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday last week
Princess Anne earns praises for powerful gesture at Trooping the Colour
Princess Anne earns praises for powerful gesture at Trooping the Colour
The Princess Royal's prominent appearance at King Charles' milestone event earns her a special title
Royal Family drops striking photos from King, Queen’s recent engagement: SEE
Royal Family drops striking photos from King, Queen’s recent engagement: SEE
The palace releases heartwarming exclusive glimpses from the Monarch and Queen’s latest appearance
Prince William, Harry feud: 5 times warring brothers made their rift prominent
Prince William, Harry feud: 5 times warring brothers made their rift prominent
Prince Harry and Prince William's feud began after the Duke of Sussex married Meghan Markle