King Charles showcases Garter Day's rich history through past photos: SEE

Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family are set to celebrate Garter Day on Monday, June 17

British Royal family has shared a slew of throwback photos of past Garter Days as King Charles and Queen Camilla gears up for this year's celebration.

On Monday, June 16, the Royal Family shared a carousel of past photos to showcase the rich history of Garter Day, an annual parade which was founded by King Edward III in 1348.

The first image showed late Queen Elizabeth II and her father Prince Philip at the Order of the Garter Service in 1954.

While the next image featured King Charles and Queen Camilla at Garter Day in 2023, which marked as His Majesty's first time in the role of Sovereign of The Order of the Garter.

In the third image, the procession to St. George’s Chapel for the 1954 Garter Service can be seen.

The carousel also featured Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and other Royal family members at Garter Day throughout the years.

“This event is one of the most traditional ceremonies in the Royal calendar. The King and the Knights process in grand velvet robes, glistening insignia and plumed hats within the grounds of Windsor Castle,” King Charles’ office wrote in the caption.

They further explained, “The Order of Garter was created nearly 700 years ago, in medieval times, by King Edward III. King Edward was so inspired by tales of King Arthur and the chivalry of the Knights of the Round Table that he set up his own group of honourable knights (The Order of the Garter!)”


Garter Day 2025

Just like every year, the British Royal family is set to commemorate the ancient Order of the Garter on Monday, June 17.

The celebration will see King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family travel to Windsor to attend a service in St George's Chapel.

