Kate Middleton, Prince William’s big decision works in Andrew’s favor

Prince Andrew and King Charles' long-standing rift could resolve after Prince William and Kate Middleton's thoughtful decision.
The Duke of York, who has been under immense pressure from King Charles to evict Royal Lodge has finally succeeded in forcing him to withdraw from this decision.
As reported by Daily Mail, Andrew has acquired his legal right to continue residence at the Royal estate after providing legal documents of the lease signed in 2003 for next 75 years.
His majesty reportedly ordered Andrew to leave the crown estate where the 64-year-old lives with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson last year for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte.
However an inside source has now claimed that the future King and Queen have their eyes on another Royal estate, Fort Belvedere, a Gothic Revival mansion in Windsor Great Park.
“They feel they have outgrown Adelaide Cottage and need somewhere more substantial," the source revealed.
"This is the perfect new home for them. It has a swimming pool and tennis court, and Charlotte loves playing tennis,” they added of the new crown estate.
If Prince William and Kate Middleton decide to move to Fort Belvedere instead of the Royal Lodge, it will automatically strengthen Andrew's right to stay at the leased estate for as long as he wants.