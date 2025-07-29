Princess Beatrice’s daughter Athena seen publicly for first time at special event

Princess Beatrice’s daughter Athena seen publicly for first time at special event
Princess Beatrice’s daughter Athena seen publicly for first time at special event 

Princess Beatrice’s daughter, Sienna, made her first-ever public appearance at Buckingham Palace during a special royal event.

On Tuesday, the Princess of York took the lead to represent the Royal Family at the parade celebrating England's victory in the Women's European Championship.

She stood among the enthusiastic spectators at Buckingham Palace celebrating the Lionesses’ achievement.

Beatrice was accompanied by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their two daughters, Sienna and Athena.

However, no working members of the Royal Family attended the victory celebration at Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

Their outing marked the first time Athena has been seen in public since her birth in January 2025.

The family was joined by Edoardo's son and Beatrice's stepson Wolfie at the parade.

To note, Athena holds the 11th spot in the royal line of succession, just behind her big sister Sienna, and is the youngest grandchild of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Earlier this year, Edoardo announced the birth on Instagram, sharing that his daughter was "tiny and absolutely perfect".

The King, the Queen and other members of the Royal family were also "delighted" on the new addition to the royal family.

Notably, Princess Beatrice's heartfelt support came after Prince William and Princess Charlotte travelled to Basel, Switzerland, on Sunday to cheer the Lionesses against Spain.

Read more :

Royal

Duchess Sophie missed Princess Diana's funeral for surprising reason

Duchess Sophie missed Princess Diana's funeral for surprising reason
Real reason why Duchess Sophie skipped Princess Diana's funeral uncovered after 28 years

5 strict rules British Royal Family must follow: Last one will shock you!

5 strict rules British Royal Family must follow: Last one will shock you!
The British Royal Family is known for its long-standing traditions and strict codes of conduct

Prince Andrew finally wins big against King Charles in Royal Lodge feud

Prince Andrew finally wins big against King Charles in Royal Lodge feud
King Charles III forced to back off from Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge after long rift

King Frederik, Mary celebrate Faroe Islands national day with warm memories

King Frederik, Mary celebrate Faroe Islands national day with warm memories
The current Danish King and Queen visited to the Faroe Islands last month for three day official trip

Queen Letizia takes center stage after King Felipe, Leonor’s royal outings

Queen Letizia takes center stage after King Felipe, Leonor’s royal outings
The Queen of Spain, Letizia, chairs the annual meeting of directors of the Cervantes Institute centers

King Charles shows signs of health recovery with 'strong' handshake

King Charles shows signs of health recovery with 'strong' handshake
King Charles leaves lasting impression on royal fans during a special reception at Scrabster Harbour

Prince William makes 'perfect' parenting move for Princess Charlotte

Prince William makes 'perfect' parenting move for Princess Charlotte
The Prince of Wales garnered praises for breaking strict royal parenting traditions with his kind gesture for Princess Charlotte

How Prince Harry's latest move towards Royal Family impacts Prince William?

How Prince Harry's latest move towards Royal Family impacts Prince William?
The Duke of Sussex's latest peace offering would have a direct impact on Prince William and Princess Kate