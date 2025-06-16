Royal

Prince Andrew attends ‘private’ lunch with Royals before Garter Day procession

King Charles 'permits' disgraced brother to join private Garter Day lunch despite being banned from procession

Prince Andrew attends ‘private’ lunch with Royals before Garter Day procession

Prince Andrew has been permitted to attend the private lunch with royal family before the grand procession at Windsor Castle for the annual Order of the Garter service.

On Monday, June 16, the Duke of York was seen behind the wheel of his car, dressed in a shirt and tie, as he heads towards the castle, where King Charles and other member of royal family were taking the Order of the Garter service.

According to Daily Express, the disgraced duke, who is a member of the order alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William, has allowed by King Charles to join the royals for annual lunch and investiture, which takes place behind closed doors.

However, he did not take part in the public procession through the castle grounds as he has been banished from it from the Order of the Garter ceremony since the past four years.

The father-of-two last took part in the public procession wearing the Garter robes and plumed hat in 2022.

The disgraced duke’s appearance was quite shock for royal watcher as he has been banned from participating in its public elements since 2020.

Image: Kelvin Bruce
Image: Kelvin Bruce


Prince Andrew’s scandals

Prince Andrew stepped back from public life in 2020, over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York last attended the public royal event earlier this year when he joined the family for their annual Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel.

