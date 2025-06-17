Royal

Meghan Markle makes major announcement about lifestyle brand

The Duchess of Sussex drops hints on big lifestyle brand move

Meghan Markle has made a major announcement about her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram on Monday, teasing the upcoming release. As per the new update, she will re-launch fan-favourite products like jam, honey and tea after the first drop sold out within less than an hour.

Meghan posted a picture of a stack of pancakes dripping in honey and sprinkled with raspberries and captioned it, "Oh yes, honey…sweet things await.”

The caption further read, "Mark your calendars for June 20 at 8 a.m. PT – we're bringing back your favourites, plus some delicious surprises you won't want to miss!"

She explained the surprise announcement in her newsletter. The newsletter read, "First off, a sincere thank you for making the debut of As Ever absolutely extraordinary."

The Duchess added, "We had a feeling there would be excitement, but to see everything sell out in less than an hour was an amazing surprise. We are pleased to share that on June 20th, we're going live with the products you love – plus, some new delicious surprises."

As Ever restock date:

Meghan Markle’s brand, As Ever, will restock its products on June 20.

