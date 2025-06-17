Entertainment

Lana Del Rey pens touching birthday note to her dad following Father's Day

The 'Born to Die' hitmaker paid heartfelt birthday tribute to her dad, Rob Grant, on Instagram

Lana Del Rey has a double celebration for her father, Rob Grant!

The Summertime Sadness hitmaker marked her dad's milestone birthday alongside post-Father's Day honor.

On Tuesday, June 17, Del Rey took to her Instagram handle to share a never-before-seen photo with her father, Rob, to pay a heartfelt tribute to his 71st birthday special. 

Rob, who is an English comedy writer, television producer, and co-creator of the Red Dwarf comedy franchise, turned 71 on June 16, 2025. 

In the viral snapshot, the Grammy-nominated musician was seen posing alongside her father, wearing a black mini-dress as she shared a warm hug with her guardian.

The 39-year-old renowned singer penned a touching note that read, "Happy birthday Dad happy Father's Day too."

Rob Grant shares Lana Del Rey with whom?

In addition to being a critically acclaimed singer, Rob Grant shares two other children, Caroline "Chuck" Grant and Charlie Hill-Grant, with his wife, Patricia Ann Hill.

On the professional side, Lana Del Rey has released her tenth studio album, The Right Person Will Stay, which was released on May 21st, 2025.

The musical collection initially had a title, Lasso, before being changed to The Right Person Will Stay.

According to media reports, the globally recognized musician is set to perform at Wembley Stadium in the UK, on July 3rd and 4th, 2025.

Following her sold-out shows in the UK, she will conclude her performances at Hinterland, USA, on 3rd August. 

