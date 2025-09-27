Selena Gomez kicks off wedding weekend with glamorous rehearsal dinner

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have finally kicked off their much-anticipated wedding celebrations in unforgettable style!
The soon-to-be married couple hosted a lavish rehearsal dinner at a sprawling country mansion in Goleta’s exclusive Hope Ranch neighborhood on Friday, September 26.
Set in the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains, the stunning 1,863-acre estate provided a picture-perfect backdrop for the evening festivities.
The couple’s many A-list celebrity friends, including Gomez’s best friend Taylor Swift and her Only Murders in the Building” co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, joined them for the joyous occasion.
Swift was seen arriving in style, sweeping in with a convoy of three SUVs before descending on the 10-bedroom whitewashed property, after being chauffeured there in a fleet of Mercedes buses.
The rehearsal dinner came ahead of Gomez and Blanco’s wedding ceremony at the romantic Sea Crest Nursery, a 70-acre private estate overlooking the Pacific Ocean.
In images taken by the Daily Mail, the venue was already adorned with tubs of decorative blooms around the tents, while a romantic glow was set to be provided by strings of fairy lights.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024 via a sweet Instagram post, after dating for more than a year.
“Forever begins now,” the Emilia Pérez star captioned a carousel of photos showing off her diamond sparkler.