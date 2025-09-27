D4vd's Tesla case adds new twist after Celeste' surveillance footage emerges

New surveillance footage of the teen, whose body was discovered in a Tesla trunk registered under D4vd's name, has emerged as authorities continue to investigate the disturbing case.
The dismembered body of Celeste Rivas, who had been missing from Lake Elsinore since April 2024, was discovered in an abandoned impound lot in LA on September 8, a day after her 15th birthday.
In the latest discovery in the case that has the netizens on the edge of their seats, security footage of Celeste has emerged. In the clip obtained by TMZ, the teen can be seen walking down the street in Lake Elsinore just after 7 a.m. on March 19, 2024, just weeks before she disappeared.
The video shows Celeste, who has been identified by her family in the footage, wearing a black hoodie and white pants.
A liquor store shared the surveillance footage with her family, and the owner revealed that it was the second time the teen had run away from home.
Law enforcement previously unveiled that Celeste had run away from home multiple times and was described as coming from a "troubled" family environment.
Authorities have continued their investigation in the case and last week searched a Hollywood Hills house, presumably rented by D4vd, in search of blood evidence linked to the body.
Despite not being named as a suspect, the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has remained the centre of attention due to the speculated link between the teen and him.
Before officials publicly identified Celeste as the victim, her mother shared that before she went missing, the teen was dating someone named David.
Besides that, internet investigators have also discovered that both D4vd and Celeste have matching "Shhh..." tattoos on their right index fingers, and a leaked 2023 track titled Celeste also emerged from SoundCloud.
In the context of alleged social media posts and Discord chats, it has been speculated that D4vd knew Celeste since 2022, when she was just 12 or 13 years old.
However, D4vd's close pals have admitted that Celeste posed as a 19-year-old student at the University of Southern California whenever she accompanied the singer to the parties.