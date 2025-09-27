Ayo Edebiri finally addresses viral Venice interview at New York Film Festival

Ayo Edebiri has opened up about the awkward interaction between the After the Hunt cast and an interview host at this month's 82nd Venice Film Festival that has gone viral on social media.
The Bear actress has finally addressed the "uncomfortable conversation" she had with the Italian film journalist, Federica Polidoro, about the MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements in Hollywood.
During her appearance at the New York Film Festival press conference on Friday, September 26, Ayo revealed that she did not pay much attention to the online discourse, noting, "I think I'm less online than I used to be."
She added, "So I didn't really, to be completely honest — and I love to lie, I make money lying. But yeah, I didn't really pay too much attention."
Ayo called the interaction a "very human moment" before continuing, "And I think in a strange way, uncomfortable conversation, it’s kind of one of the many things our film is about. So shout out to tie-ins!"
After the Hunt, a Luca Guadagnino-directed psychological thriller, follows a college professor (Julia Roberts) whose star student (Ayo Edebiri) makes an accusation against one of her colleagues (Andrew Garfield).
During the viral interview, Ayo was excluded by the host, who asked Andrew and Julia what was "lost" in the "politically correct era" after "the #MeToo era and the Black Lives Matter are done."
The question was met with a flabbergasted cast, and despite being ignored, Ayo underscored that the "work isn't finished at all."
The film is set to release in theatres on October 10.