Sarah Ferguson biopic faces blow as lead star makes big move after Epstein leaks

Natalie Dormer makes tough decision about Sarah Ferguson role in ‘The Lady’ after Epstein email scandal

  By Ume Umema
The upcoming ITV drama The Lady, which stars Natalie Dormer as Sarah, Duchess of York, has been thrown into turmoil after the actress announced she will no longer promote the project.

Moreover, the Game of Thrones actress also announced that she will donate her entire salary for playing the role of duchess in the new biopic to a charity helping victims of sexual abuse.

Dormer’s bold decision has come after the Duchess of York’s her private 2011 email to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein leaked.

“Since completing the project, new information has come to light that makes it impossible for me to reconcile my values with Sarah Ferguson's behaviour, which I believe is inexcusablem” she told The Telegraph.

The actress continued, “For that reason, I will not be taking part in the promotion of the project. In keeping with my commitment to the wellbeing of children.”

“'I have donated my entire salary from this project to the National Association for People Abused in Childhood (NAPAC) and the Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse,’ she added.

In the email, published by The Sun and the Mail on Sunday, the mother of two called Epstein a "supreme friend" despite his conviction for sex offences.

Sarah's leaked email was reportedly sent weeks after the duchess had publicly distanced herself from the disgraced financier.

The Lady follows the downfall of the Duchess' dresser Jane Andrews, who was jailed in 2001 for murdering her boufreind.  

