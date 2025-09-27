Jennifer Lawrence honored with Lifetime Achievement award at San Sebastian 

Jennifer Lawrence has marked major career milestone at San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.
On Friday, September 26, the Hunger Games actress honored with the Donostia Lifetime Achievement Award at the festival, in recognition of her prestigious film career.
“Thank you to the San Sebastian Film Festival for thinking of me for this incredible honour,” Lawrence, who became the festival's youngest Donostia Award recipient, said in her award acceptance speech.
She continued, “I'm so happy to be here – not just for the food, which is reason enough to visit – but because there's something really special about being at a festival like this where people genuinely love cinema and storytelling and the art and soul of movies.”
“A place where every corner of the globe can teach us about each other, bring us together for shared emotional experience and sometimes remind us, at just the right moment, that maybe we are all more connected than it may seem at times," the star added.
During the event, Lawrence ensured all eyes were on her as she slipped into a quirky cut out green gown which showed off her trim waist and toned legs.
She accessorized her sizzling look with leather belt, statement earrings and black boots.
The 35-year-old actress let her hair fall past her shoulders in a smooth, straight style with bangs, looking jaw-dropping beautiful.
Jennifer Lawrence had even more to celebrate as her latest film, Die My Love, premiered at the San Sebastian Film Festival.