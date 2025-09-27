Taylor Swift lands in California for Selena Gomez's wedding weekend

Taylor Swift arrived for Selena Gomez's weekend celebration in California hidden under umbrellas.
The Grammy-winning artist was spotted stepping off an aircraft at Santa Barbara airport on Friday, September 26, afternoon in a dark shirt.
As soon as she landed, several people rushed out to cover her with a cluster of black umbrellas. Only Taylor's elbow could be seen in snapshots from her big arrival.
A bystander could be seen carrying some luggage and a white box, potentially a wedding gift for her best friend and her soon-to-be groom, Benny Blanco.
Once Taylor descended the plane's steps, she hopped into a waiting black SUV.
A source told Page Six earlier Friday that the Lover crooner will be lodging in a private rental home during the weekend soirée for security reasons, as "it's better than a hotel."
Previously, The Sun reported that all the guests attending the nuptials will stay at the high profile EL Encanto hotel for the wedding weekend.
Selena and Benny will tie the knot at a private Santa Barbara estate on Saturday, and the rehearsal dinner with the guests will take place a night before.
"All the guests will be picked up and driven to the location without knowing their destination ahead of time," an insider revealed to the outlet earlier this month.
Moreover, it remains unclear whether Taylor's fiancé, Travis Kelce, will be joining her for the exciting weekend, as he has a match against the Baltimore Ravens in Missouri on Sunday, which makes flying to California a bit troublesome.
The Wizards of Waverly Place alum announced her engagement to Benny in December after being in a relationship for a little over a year via an Instagram post.
In the comment section of the romantic post, Selena's BFF Taylor declared that she will take over the role of "flower girl" at the wedding.
Notably, TMZ reported that over 170 guests are expected to attend the weekend affair.