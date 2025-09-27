Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift lands in California for Selena Gomez's wedding weekend

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to tie the knot over the weekend at a private Santa Barbara estate

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Taylor Swift lands in California for Selena Gomezs wedding weekend
Taylor Swift lands in California for Selena Gomez's wedding weekend

Taylor Swift arrived for Selena Gomez's weekend celebration in California hidden under umbrellas.

The Grammy-winning artist was spotted stepping off an aircraft at Santa Barbara airport on Friday, September 26, afternoon in a dark shirt.

As soon as she landed, several people rushed out to cover her with a cluster of black umbrellas. Only Taylor's elbow could be seen in snapshots from her big arrival.

A bystander could be seen carrying some luggage and a white box, potentially a wedding gift for her best friend and her soon-to-be groom, Benny Blanco.

Taylor Swift arrives for Selena Gomezs wedding weekend
Taylor Swift arrives for Selena Gomez's wedding weekend 

Once Taylor descended the plane's steps, she hopped into a waiting black SUV.

A source told Page Six earlier Friday that the Lover crooner will be lodging in a private rental home during the weekend soirée for security reasons, as "it's better than a hotel."

Previously, The Sun reported that all the guests attending the nuptials will stay at the high profile EL Encanto hotel for the wedding weekend.

Selena and Benny will tie the knot at a private Santa Barbara estate on Saturday, and the rehearsal dinner with the guests will take place a night before.

"All the guests will be picked up and driven to the location without knowing their destination ahead of time," an insider revealed to the outlet earlier this month. 

Moreover, it remains unclear whether Taylor's fiancé, Travis Kelce, will be joining her for the exciting weekend, as he has a match against the Baltimore Ravens in Missouri on Sunday, which makes flying to California a bit troublesome.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum announced her engagement to Benny in December after being in a relationship for a little over a year via an Instagram post.

In the comment section of the romantic post, Selena's BFF Taylor declared that she will take over the role of "flower girl" at the wedding.

Notably, TMZ reported that over 170 guests are expected to attend the weekend affair.

You Might Like:

Lady Gaga celebrates fiancé Michael Polansky’s 42nd with gush-worthy tribute

Lady Gaga celebrates fiancé Michael Polansky’s 42nd with gush-worthy tribute
The ‘Abracadabra’ hitmaker pens a touching tribute to ring in her fiancé Michael Polansky’s 42nd birthday

Tom Holland hit with new trouble after tragic on-set ‘Spider-Man’ injury

Tom Holland hit with new trouble after tragic on-set ‘Spider-Man’ injury
The ‘Uncharted’ actor recently suffered a mishap on ‘Spider-Man’ set that has halted the production for two weeks

Taylor Swift ensures her safety at Gomez-Blanco wedding with surprising move

Taylor Swift ensures her safety at Gomez-Blanco wedding with surprising move
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ hitmaker is headed to Montecito to attend the dreamy nuptials of best friend Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Katy Perry makes epic announcement about Lifetimes Tour UK, Europe legs

Katy Perry makes epic announcement about Lifetimes Tour UK, Europe legs
The ‘Harleys in Hawaii’ singer will kick off the UK and Europe legs of her The Lifetimes Tour on October 4

Sabrina Carpenter reacts to Kevin Bacon’s cover of ‘When Did You Get Hot?’

Sabrina Carpenter reacts to Kevin Bacon’s cover of ‘When Did You Get Hot?’
‘Footloose’ star and Golden Globe-winning actor Kevin Bacon delights fans with his rendition of Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ track

Taylor Swift headed to attend Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s dreamy wedding

Taylor Swift headed to attend Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s dreamy wedding
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly set to tie the knot in a dreamy California wedding this weekend

Selena Gomez preps for dreamy California wedding with Benny Blanco: See pic

Selena Gomez preps for dreamy California wedding with Benny Blanco: See pic
Selena Gomez gears up for dreamy wedding celebrations with Benny Blanco at Santa Barbara venue

Victoria Beckham soft-launches her daughter Harper Seven on Instagram

Victoria Beckham soft-launches her daughter Harper Seven on Instagram
The former Spice Girl's singer shares her only daughter, Harper Seven Beckham, with her husband, David Beckham

Millie Bobby Brown, Gabriel LaBelle begin filming 'Just Picture It'

Millie Bobby Brown, Gabriel LaBelle begin filming 'Just Picture It'
The 'Stranger Things' starlet is set to share big screen alongside Gabriel LaBelle in new rom-com film

D4vd’s case takes new turn after shocking details laid bare

D4vd’s case takes new turn after shocking details laid bare
D4vd’s impounded Tesla become a key detail in the ongoing Celeste Rivas case

Cardi B announces new dates of her upcoming tour Little Miss Drama

Cardi B announces new dates of her upcoming tour Little Miss Drama
The 'Drip' singer gears up for her new concert tour, Little Miss Drama in support of her second studio album, 'Am I the Drama?'

Penn Badgley reflects on shocking details of intimate moments on 'You'

Penn Badgley reflects on shocking details of intimate moments on 'You'
The 'Gossip Girl' alum reflected on filming one of his intimate scenes for the hit Netflix series 'You'