'Modern Family' alum Aubrey Anderson-Emmons makes surprising announcement

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons has made a major announcement as she celebrated Pride Month.
Using one of the most iconic scenes from Modern Family, the teen, who played the on-screen daughter of Jesse Tyler-Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet, has spoken her truth.
On Monday, June 16, Aubrey turned to her Instagram account to announce that she is bisexual.
In the viral video, Aubrey lip-synced to a scene from Modern Family featuring Jesse and Sofía Vergara, who played Gloria in the Emmy-winning TV show.
The scene, which creates buzz every other month on social media, began when Gloria tells the young Lily, "You are Vietnamese," to which she replies, "No I'm not, I'm gay, I'm Gay!"
Her dad, Mitchell, who is a queer character in the series, notes, "Honey, no, you're not gay. You are just confused!"
The Distance actress mouths her character's lines while laughing in the video.
She added on-screen text which read, "people keep joking so much abt me being gay when I literally am (I’m bi)."
The social media post was captioned, "happy pride month to all and to all a goodnight hehehe," with several hashtags.
About Aubrey Anderson-Emmons' character and career
In the beloved sitcom, Lily played the adopted daughter of one of the most iconic queer couples on television in the 21st century, Mitchell and Cameron.
Aubrey joined Modern Family in 2011 when she was just four years old, and remained till the series was concluded with season 11 in 2020.
She is currently pursuing her music career under the name Frances Anderson and has released first single, Telephones and Traffic on May 23.