Taron Egerton breaks silence on becoming next James Bond

Taron Egerton breaks silence on becoming next James Bond
Taron Egerton breaks silence on becoming next James Bond

Taron Egerton has finally revealed if he’ll be the next James Bond in the upcoming film, Bond 26.

As per reports, the Robin Hood star has been tipped to replace Daniel Craig as 007.

During a chat with Collider, Taron revealed if he’ll play the lead role in the hit franchise. He said, "I don't think I'm a good choice for it. I think I'm too messy for that.”

The Rocketman actor added, "I think I'm not— I really love James Bond and particularly Daniel Craig's tenure. But I think I wouldn't be good at it, and I think there's so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably."

Taron noted that leading the Bond franchise would be “quite an undertaking” and hinted that the massive scale of the project might not be his cup of tea.

He explained, "That's not to say that I don't have aspirations and plans and also that I wouldn't be interested in doing something that's more commercial, because of course I would...James Bond is quite an undertaking.”

To note, exact cast and release date of Bond 26 has not been revealed yet.

Read more :

Entertainment

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spotted holding hands during Vermont getaway

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spotted holding hands during Vermont getaway
The 'Mission Impossible' star seemingly confirmed romance with Ana de Armas during Vermont trip

Hulk Hogan's ex Linda Hogan speaks up about his 'Shocking' death

Hulk Hogan's ex Linda Hogan speaks up about his 'Shocking' death
Hulk Hogan passed away at his home in Clearwater, Florida with his family by his side

Bella Hadid brings timeless grace in white to special celebration: See

Bella Hadid brings timeless grace in white to special celebration: See
The Vogue model glows effortlessly in a summery white dress as she celebrates a special occasion

Gavin and Stacey alums announces live event at London Palladium

Gavin and Stacey alums announces live event at London Palladium
Gavin and Stacey event will show the behind-the-scenes look at the obstacles faced while creating the show

Katy Perry dines with Justin Trudeau after Orlando Bloom split

Katy Perry dines with Justin Trudeau after Orlando Bloom split
'Dark Horse' singer and the former Canadian prime minister marked an outing in Montréal

Selena Gomez shares joyful first update after launching new perfume line

Selena Gomez shares joyful first update after launching new perfume line
The ‘Bluest Flame’ singer beams with joy in a new update after launching Rare Beauty’s brand-new product

'Batman' & 'Rambo' star Alon Aboutboul breathes his last at 60

'Batman' & 'Rambo' star Alon Aboutboul breathes his last at 60
Alon Aboutboul passed away at age 60 after suffering a collapse at Habonim Beach

Selena Gomez debuts exciting product in Rare Beauty’s brand-new category

Selena Gomez debuts exciting product in Rare Beauty’s brand-new category
The ‘Emilia Pérez’ actress expands Rare Beauty by launching an exciting new addition in an all-new category