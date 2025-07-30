Taron Egerton breaks silence on becoming next James Bond

Taron Egerton has finally revealed if he’ll be the next James Bond in the upcoming film, Bond 26.
As per reports, the Robin Hood star has been tipped to replace Daniel Craig as 007.
During a chat with Collider, Taron revealed if he’ll play the lead role in the hit franchise. He said, "I don't think I'm a good choice for it. I think I'm too messy for that.”
The Rocketman actor added, "I think I'm not— I really love James Bond and particularly Daniel Craig's tenure. But I think I wouldn't be good at it, and I think there's so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably."
Taron noted that leading the Bond franchise would be “quite an undertaking” and hinted that the massive scale of the project might not be his cup of tea.
He explained, "That's not to say that I don't have aspirations and plans and also that I wouldn't be interested in doing something that's more commercial, because of course I would...James Bond is quite an undertaking.”
To note, exact cast and release date of Bond 26 has not been revealed yet.