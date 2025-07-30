Brad Pitt begins filming for new sequel to 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' 

Brad Pitt has trimmed his moustache for his new exciting role in an upcoming movie.
The 61-year-old actor, who recently appeared in a sports-action movie, F1, is now gearing up for the new instalment of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.
According to Mail Online, Pitt was spotted filming for a few intense scenes of his new movie, The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth, in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 29.
The Fight Club star is set to portray the leading role of the forthcoming movie, as he was seen shooting at the New Beverly Cinema, a theatre in Los Angeles owned by the film's writer Quentin Tarantino.
Notably, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor was photographed wearing a blue open shirt with matching loose-fitting trousers and a white vest.
He also showed off his moustache while flashing a light at something off-camera during the scenes.
It is important to note that the initial sequel of the film was released in 2019, which also starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Austin Butler and others in the leading roles.
However, it is unclear whether the Titanic alum will join Brad Pitt in the second instalment of the movie.
The makers of The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth have not announced the possible release date of the upcoming film.