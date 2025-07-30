Brad Pitt begins filming for new sequel to 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Brad Pitt begins filming for new sequel to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Brad Pitt begins filming for new sequel to 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' 

Brad Pitt has trimmed his moustache for his new exciting role in an upcoming movie. 

The 61-year-old actor, who recently appeared in a sports-action movie, F1, is now gearing up for the new instalment of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.  

According to Mail Online, Pitt was spotted filming for a few intense scenes of his new movie, The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth, in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 29.

The Fight Club star is set to portray the leading role of the forthcoming movie, as he was seen shooting at the New Beverly Cinema, a theatre in Los Angeles owned by the film's writer Quentin Tarantino. 

Notably, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor was photographed wearing a blue open shirt with matching loose-fitting trousers and a white vest. 

He also showed off his moustache while flashing a light at something off-camera during the scenes.

It is important to note that the initial sequel of the film was released in 2019, which also starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Austin Butler and others in the leading roles.

However, it is unclear whether the Titanic alum will join Brad Pitt in the second instalment of the movie. 

The makers of The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth have not announced the possible release date of the upcoming film.  

Read more :

Entertainment

Doja Cat takes sharp dig at Sydney Sweeney over controversial ad campaign

Doja Cat takes sharp dig at Sydney Sweeney over controversial ad campaign
Sydney Sweeney received harsh criticism online after featured in American Eagle's controversial ad campaign

Kanye West shares first post after Bianca Censori's Instagram 'hack'

Kanye West shares first post after Bianca Censori's Instagram 'hack'
Kanye West returns to social media after wife Bianca Censori's Instagram 'hack' drama

Oscar-nominated film editor Don Zimmerman passes away at 81

Oscar-nominated film editor Don Zimmerman passes away at 81
Don Zimmerman received his first Oscar-nomination for his exceptional work in popular film, 'Coming Home'

Taron Egerton breaks silence on becoming next James Bond

Taron Egerton breaks silence on becoming next James Bond
The cast and release date of upcoming film, 'Bond 26', is currently under the wrap

Bella Hadid announces 'sweet' sister's baby news

Bella Hadid announces 'sweet' sister's baby news
Bella Hadid's sister Gigi Hadid is currently dating Bradley Cooper after Zayn Malik breakup

Justin Bieber admits to being 'selfish' amid marriage struggles with Hailey

Justin Bieber admits to being 'selfish' amid marriage struggles with Hailey
Hailey and Justin Bieber face renewed marriage trouble rumours after his honest confession

‘Happy Gilmore 2' achieves major milestone with strong debut week on Netflix

‘Happy Gilmore 2' achieves major milestone with strong debut week on Netflix
The highly-anticipated sequel made it to the streaming platform almost 30 years after the original 'Happy Gilmore' premiered

'Naked Gun' costars Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson dating after on-set buzz

'Naked Gun' costars Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson dating after on-set buzz
Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson were involved in several romance rumours due to on-set chemistry