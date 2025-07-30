Selena Gomez shows love to Gracie Abrams as she collabs with Role Model

Selena Gomez is supporting Garcie Abrams, as she gives a special nod to her fellow singer after her record-breaking musical performance in New York City. 

Shortly after her headline-grabbing performance at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, July 30, the That’s So True singer turned to her Instagram account to share a few glimpses of the sold-out concert. 

Sharing a slew of images, Gracie showed she shared the stage alongside renowned rapper, Role Model, during her electrifying performance at 

"MSG night 1 what the hell," the Grammy-nominated singer captioned her post.

For the first show of the MSG, the Close to You singer donned a golden top which she paired with a matching skirt and black belt. 

To accessories her look, the 25-year-old American singer opted for statement jewelry. 

As her post gained traction on social media, several fans rushed to the comments section to praise the singer for her spectacular gig in New York City.

Notably, the popular singer and actress, Selena Gomez, was also among her millions of followers who expressed their admiration for the musician’s successful concerts.

Selena enthusiastically penned, "What the actual ????" She also included a fire and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section.

Role model also wrote, "Very proud of you, Miss Gracie."

For those unaware, Gracie Abrams kicked off her ongoing tour, The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour, in Glastonbury earlier this month.  

