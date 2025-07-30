Dwayne Johnson shares never-before-seen moments with his adorable daughters

Dwayne 'The Rock' has dropped a never-before-seen moment with his two adorable daughters.

The 53-year-old proud father showcased his sweet bond with his two daughters, Jasmine, 9, and Tiana, 6, on his official Instagram handle on Tuesday, July 30.

In the footage, Johnson appeared in disbelief as his little ones entertained him with a funny makeup transformation using their brushes.

"I’ve learned over time that you look back on life’s decisions and say, ‘That was a good idea. That was a great idea.’ Or… ‘What the %#$@ was I thinking??" he captioned the lighthearted Instagram reel.

The Red Notice star continued, "And it’s proving to be a good thing that I have a very large head with A LOT of 'canvas' to use for these little chickens’ enjoyment and artistic make-over endeavours."

He concluded his cheeky statement with the sweet note, writing, "Our little ones are only little once, so bring it on, ladies - daddy is fearless."

This is not the first time the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungl‪e actor has showcased his daughters' artistic talents; he has frequently shared videos of them doing makeup on his clean-shaven head.

For those unaware, Dwayne Johnson has also worked alongside his daughters in his iconic animated movie, Moana 2, where Jasmine and Tiana lent their voices for the leading roles.

The Red One actor shares his two adorable daughters with his wife, Lauren Hashian.

He is also a father to his eldest daughter, Simone Johnson, whom he co-parents with his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.  

