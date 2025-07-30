Jeremy Renner spills exciting beans on Marvel return

Jeremy Renner has opened up about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

The 54-year-old Hollywood actor has starred in several Marvel movies and was even featured in his own Disney+ show, Hawkeye.

In the latest chat with Empire, Jeremy broke silence on his Marvel return rumors.

He got candid about Hawkeye second season potential, “I’m always happy to be in that world, man. I love all those guys, I love the character. I’m sure we’ll end up doing Season 2, and do other things. And I’m happy to do it. My body’s getting ready for something like that. I don’t know if anybody wants to see me in tights, but my body will look good in the tights.”

In the same conversation, Jeremy also talked about his near-fatal snowplow accident in 2023, which left him with multiple severe injuries.

The Avenger star added, “Having health and wellness be such a central part of my life, that’s what’s gotten me back. And even as I age, I just feel stronger than I’ve been. I spent a lot of time on getting better and stronger, and I wouldn’t if I didn’t get crushed.”

To note, Jeremy Renner had to take a break from work due to his tragic accident.

