Anthony Mackie accidently reveals ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ release?


Anthony Mackie has finally revealed if Avengers: Doomsday will be releasing this year or not.

The 46-year-old star, who became famous after starring as Captain America, will be making a comeback in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster.

He was asked during a chat with Screen Rant if the higly-anticipated film will be released this year.

To which, Anthony replied, “No. Hell no. No, we are in the midst of it. I mean, it's such a big, moving set piece, and it's such a big story," hinting that Avengers: Doomsday will not be releasing this year.

The 8 Mile actor added, “The best part of shooting a Marvel movie is that it's always an ever-evolving canvas. There are those staple pieces, and then there are the pieces that circulate throughout the course of the shoot. So, we're in the midst of it, but it's going well.”

Anthony also teased his Captain America would still be “butting heads” with Sebastian Stan’s James ‘Bucky’ Barnes in the new film, noting, “I talked to Sebastian yesterday. We're still butting heads. All we do is fight!”

Avengers: Doomsday, which might release on December 18, 2026, also stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Lewis Pullman as Sentry and Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

