Kanye West shares first post after Bianca Censori's Instagram 'hack'

Kanye West shares first post after Bianca Censoris Instagram hack
Kanye West has posted a spine-chilling selfie on his social media account after wife Bianca Censori’s Instagram account got “hacked.”

On Tuesday night, Ye took to his Instagram Stories and posted a disturbing selfie. 

In the shared picture, the controversial rapper, 48, can be seen wearing a perforated green mask with a hoodie thrown over his head.

His cryptic post sparked concerns among his fans, who took to social media to express their worries.

A user wrote on X, “I really pray for Kanye to get some help. He’s not okay. He hasn’t been. Money and access mixed with grief, trauma and abandonment issues have completely destroyed his life.”

Another expressed concern, “#KanyeWest is definitely going through something mentally. the black community dismisses mental health constantly. this isn’t funny. he shows signs of being bipolar and having psychological issues. His mental health showing it’s true skin.”

“Kanye is having a break down and going through major disassociation. this isn’t funny. he isn’t crazy. his mental health is getting the best of him. he isn’t seeing that kim is trying to help him,” a third noted.

A few hours before Kanye’s disturbing post, Bianca Censori revealed that her Instagram account has been repeatedly targeted by hackers. 

