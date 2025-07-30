Bella Hadid announces 'sweet' sisters' baby news

Bella Hadid has penned an emotional note for her “sweet sister” to celebrate “baby” news.
The Vogue model shared that she's ready to welcome “the tiniest new member of our clan.”
On Tuesday night, Bella took to Instagram to post pictures from an intimate baby shower of her “bestie” Ally Aflalo.
She penned, “Celebrating my beautiful bestie @ally.aflalo and the tiniest new member of our clan, Baby Kraft. There’s nothing more sacred to me than the women in my life—and this woman right here is one of the most special. She’s been by my side through everything, and I would do anything (and fly anywhere!) for my Allykinz.”
The Orebella founder added, “And now, i can’t wait to do the same for our sweet BabyKinz. Watching you become a mama is a wild, full-circle moment— in 15 years of friendship; you have always made love feel big and infinite and now I can’t wait to watch you pour that same magic into the tiniest, most perfect soul. Can’t wait to support you through this next chapter of BabyKinz. I love you, my sweet sister.”
In the shared pictures, Bella donned a gorgeous white dress with delicate lace detailing at the bodice.
Notably, the American model's biological sister Gigi Hadid already has a daughter with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.