Doja Cat takes sharp dig at Sydney Sweeney over controversial ad campaign  

Shortly after receiving harsh criticism from online haters, Sydney Sweeney is getting unsolicited advice from her fellow artists over her fashion choices.

Doja Cat posted a video clip to mock the Euphoria alum after she ran the "Great Jeans" campaign for popular brand American Eagle last week.

In the viral footage, the 29-year-old rap icon appeared to make fun of Sweeney's infamous genes monologue with an exaggerated backwoods Southern accent.

Doja dramatically began, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality and even eye colour. My jeans are blue."

As the Paint The Town Red crooner's post went viral on social media, several fans quickly rushed to the comments section to address the beef between the two actresses, with one noting, "You know it's bad when even Doja makes fun of it."

"Doja Cat mocking Sydney Sweeney was not in my bingo card this year, but I ain’t complaining," another sarcastically added.

While a third defended the Anyone But You actress, saying, "Honestly, America is such a hateful place. Jealous people, it's just an ad. And Sydney looks great."

A fourth user mocked the actress again with a brutal jab, writing, "EVEN DOJAS MOCKING IT OH MY GOD."

For those unaware, Sydney Sweeney has been widely criticised after being featured in a new American Eagle ad campaign for allegedly promoting "Nazi propaganda" by being a "racialised dog whistle" praising blond hair and blue eyes.  

The ad plays on the words "genes" and "jeans" with the tagline, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans." 

Despite the backlash the clothing brand received, its annual sales.   

