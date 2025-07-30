Justin Bieber admits to being 'selfish' amid marriage struggles with Hailey

Justin Bieber is getting honest about his self-centred nature as he struggles in a troubled marriage with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

A few weeks ago, the Sorry crooner dropped his highly anticipated music album, Swag, nearly four years after, in which he made a subtle confession of marital challenges with his life partner.

In one of his superhit tracks, Justin sang, "Girl, we better stop before we say some s–t / We’ve been testing our patience / I think we'd better off if we just take a break / And remember what grace is."

"Baby, I ain't walking away. You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise. I told you, 'I'd change' / It's just human nature / These growing pains / And baby, I ain't walking away," the Grammy-winning artists raised fans' concerns after their controversial lyrics, at the time.

Now, the father-of-one took to his X account to admit to being selfish, writing, "Thanking Jesus for his patience with me this morning."

"I can be extremely selfish and impatient, yet Jesus always has his arms open toward me," Hailey's husband remarked.

Alongside a slew of photos, the Baby hitmaker showed himself exploring the forest, captioning, "Let’s have a good day, let’s go outside, get in nature."

As the renowned singer's admission of self-obsession gained traction on social media, his fans believed that he confessed to it due to his struggles with Hailey.

For those unaware, the couple got married in 2018 after a year of dating.

Since exchanging their marital vows, they have faced extreme scrutiny due to issues in their marriage.

However, neither Justin Bieber nor Hailey Bieber has publicly confirmed their split.   

