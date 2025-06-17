Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward to takeover Prince Harry, Meghan's duties?

Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie become Buckingham Palace's ‘resource’ after Harry, Meghan leave royal duties

  • by Hafsa Noor
Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward reportedly became become Buckingham Palace's “additional resource” after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK.

The royal couple has seemingly learned from the mistakes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A royal expert Chris Ship told The Sun, “I don't think replace like for like. I think they could be an additional resource for Buckingham Palace.”

However, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh won't be taking over the roles of Harry and Meghan.

The Sun’s royal editor Matt Wilkinson chimed in, “We currently have the King and the Queen and we have the Waleses. The Yorks are excommunicated, the Sussexes have disappeared. We don't actually have many working rules. We need Sophie and Edward.”

The Duchess of Edinburgh was previously hailed as the Royal Family’s “secret weapon” due to her unwavering support for the monarchy.

“Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh now, recently celebrated his 60th birthday, so they're not spring chickens either. But I take your point that they are that sort of generation in between William and Kate and the King and Queen,” the expert explained.

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward's rank in hardest working royal list:

Duchess Sophie, who is a mother of Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex, was ranked the fourth hardest working royal of last year as she carried out 257 engagements.

Meanwhile, Prince Edward secured the fifth spot on the list.

