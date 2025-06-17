Tiangong Space Station's glass of water conspiracy theory explained

Experts revealed why the water in the glass did not float in the Chinese space station

Tiangong Space Stations glass of water conspiracy theory explained
Tiangong Space Station's glass of water conspiracy theory explained

Gravity in space or not? A viral video of China's Tiangong Space Station has sparked a heated online debate.

In the now-viral clip, an open glass of water was shown sitting still on a table, prompting netizens to dub the video as fake, as the liquid should not be staying that still in microgravity.

The clip – part of a science education program called Tiangong Class – was meant to demonstrate how buoyancy, the upward force action on an object submerged in a fluid, works differently in space.

Furthermore, the conspiracy theories gained more traction when AI chatbot Grok incorrectly responded to the questions about the clip, "Yes, water would float out of a glass in a space station due to microgravity."

A glass of water in Tiangong Space Station
A glass of water in Tiangong Space Station

However, experts have shared that there was nothing wrong with the video.

Science behind water being still in the glass in space

Jordan Bimm, a space historian at the University of Chicago, revealed to the Associated Press that in a weightless environment, water holds to itself and to surfaces such as glass due to surface tension.

He further noted, "Water molecules like to stick to glass and to other water molecules more than they like to disperse in the air."

This information means that the water can stay in a glass in space without floating away in the space station.

In the beginning of the video, an astronaut carefully filled the glass with a straw and then placed it on the table using Velcro to hold it in place.

The setup was part of a demonstration to show a ping-pong ball's behaviour in water in space.

Read more : Sci-Tech
Instagram to roll out repost feature similar to TikTok
Instagram to roll out repost feature similar to TikTok
Meta-owned Instagram is gearing to make the social media platform more interactive and authentic
WhatsApp introduces in-app ads for first time: Here's how it works
WhatsApp introduces in-app ads for first time: Here's how it works
This new feature will be especially beneficial for businesses that have WhatsApp Channels
Apple's MacBook Pro might undergo major overhaul
Apple's MacBook Pro might undergo major overhaul
A new slimmer design likely to be waiting for Apple's laptop next year after rumours of new iPhone takeover the internet
Top impactful AI tools of 2025: Google Gemini, Perplexity and more
Top impactful AI tools of 2025: Google Gemini, Perplexity and more
Here is a list of standout AI tools with a comprehensive suite of advanced features making an impact this year
OpenAI challenges Google's dominance with enhanced ChatGPT Search
OpenAI challenges Google's dominance with enhanced ChatGPT Search
ChatGPT's enhances Search tool to provide smarter and image-based responses for online queries
iOS 26: Apple brings eSIM transfer to and from Android
iOS 26: Apple brings eSIM transfer to and from Android
With the ‌iOS 26 update, many ‌Apple users who want to move to Android should have a simpler time doing so
Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 experiments Gemini launch animation with vibration
Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 experiments Gemini launch animation with vibration
With the upcoming update, the 'Press & hold power button' gesture to launch Gemini will stop vibrating,
Google reconsiders its partnership with Scale AI: Report
Google reconsiders its partnership with Scale AI: Report
Google is currently in talks with other vendors and cut ties with Scale AI
Apple's App Store’s latest AI-generated tags are live in the beta
Apple's App Store’s latest AI-generated tags are live in the beta
Apple promised that all tags would undergo human review before being shown to users
WhatsApp to launch a feature to scan documents with the camera: Report
WhatsApp to launch a feature to scan documents with the camera: Report
WhatsApp’s upcoming feature is reportedly under development and it is likely to be launched soon
Apple introduces Live Activities feature to iPad, Mac
Apple introduces Live Activities feature to iPad, Mac
On iPadOS 26, Live Activities will be associated with the latest feature dubbed as Background Tasks
Google converts online search results into conversations
Google converts online search results into conversations
Google is turning getting the internet queries results easier than ever with latest update