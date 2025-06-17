Prince William, Princess Kate make headlines with no-security visit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Prince William and Princess Kate made headlines during their secret trip abroad without any security.

Sanjoy Roy, the co-founder of the Salaam Baalak Trust centre, has recently praised the couple for their no-security outing in India.

The Prince and Princess of Wales won heart with their protection move during their charitable trip overseas.

During their trip to India, William and Kate stopped by the Salaam Baalak Trust centre, which provides food, education and healthcare to children in need.

As per GB News, Salmaan revealed during the Jaipur Literature Festival London reception at the British Library, "They're happy to come without security."

However, he tried to convince them to opt for security due to safety concerns but the royal couple remained determined.

Salmaan added, "I tried to dissuade them, saying, 'No can do - it's too dangerous. Just don't come.' But Will and Kate said, 'No, we really want to.”

"We'd had Tony and Cherie Blair come before; they did this whole thing with our street kids. It was just a circus. I didn't want a circus for the kids. The Press came. It was just not nice. But here, William and Catherine, they were so wonderfully respectful," he noted.

About Prince William, Kate Middleton's trip to India:

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited India in 2016 for a seven day tour.

During the trip, they stopped by Taj Mahal Palace, Banganga Tank, Oval Maidan, India Gate and Kaziranga National Park.

