Instagram to roll out repost feature similar to TikTok

Meta-owned Instagram is gearing to make the social media platform more interactive and authentic

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Instagram has been gearing up to launch a feature similar to TikTok and X.

On Monday, June 16, the tech-giant confirmed that it is testing users' ability to repost content on their feeds.

The feature has been under development since 2022 and is now ready for the test stage.

Some users have reported seeing the feature on their accounts, and they will be able to reshare their own content in addition to others' social media posts on Instagram Feeds.

The update might meet some backlash since it would add yet another content format to a platform with too many extra features, including Reels, Notes, DMs, ads, and much more.

On the other hand, some people will welcome the chance, which allows them to share and amplify content and gain much more traction and interactions.

Aim of the repost function in Instagram

Currently users can reshare posts that they find interesting or relatable on Instagram Stories; however, this upcoming repost function will allow users to forward the post.

This will also eliminate the need to use third-party apps that some accounts use to repost content.

Furthermore, the repost function could be a way for creators to boost their reach and discoverability.

Along with that, this update will also force users to give credit to the original creator of the posts going viral on Instagram. 

Repost options were first popularised by X, formerly known as Twitter, when it introduced the Retweet feature in 2009.

Notably, Instagram has not confirmed the precise date for the release of the new feature.

