Meghan Markle reveals secret teaching practice for Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle has shared a secret way of teaching her kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The Duchess of Sussex shared that she teaches her children about cost and price at home before taking them to farmer's market, to observe the real world.
She recently appeared on British businesswoman Emma Grede's podcast Aspire, where she talked about her unique parenting style.
Meghan said, "Starting to understand as they're learning counting, numbers and all those things, that there's a cost and a price for things.”
She added, “I think that's key for children to understand, especially children who are very lucky to have a home, that has privilege, you need to know that just like manners, and taking care of the things around you, there is a value on things."
In the same discussion, Meghan called her social media return "liberating.” The Duchess of Sussex returned to Instagram in January 2025.
Meghan Markle makes rare admission about early career struggles
Meghan Markle also reflected on her early career struggles before landing a role in Suits.
Prince Harry’s wife noted, "When I was an auditioning actress, and this was well before Suits, you have to think... at that time there were certainly not a lot of mixed-race parts."
She added, "No. There weren't a lot of. If I was going in for an audition, it was either, you have to remember this was a very different time than it is now."
To note, Meghan starred as Rachel Zane in the seven seasons of Suits from 2011 till 2018.