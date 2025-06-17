Princess Beatrice makes powerful plea for safer digital space at London event 

Princess Beatrice has recently raised awareness about developing public's trust digitally after her mother, Sarah Ferguson, took deeply inspiring step to promote mental health.
The Princess of York attended the London's Tech Week on June 11, Wednesday, where she discussed the importance of building safe spaces online.
During the star-studded event, Beatrice spoke with Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales during the event held at Olympia in the capital.
"Really what we need is more community online, spaces for people to come together and discuss and arrive at content decisions and platform rules that feel right to them," the 36-year-old British Royal member added.
She further suggested that the more you provide such platforms and opportunities for the public, the more trust would develop among the people.
"Fight disinformation, improve knowledge equity, and expand digital inclusion across 300+ languages," Beatrice discussed how to improve the web.
Princess Beatrice's passion for Tech development:
For those unaware, Princess Beatrice has been serving as in an advisory role at Scale AI, Healwell AI, and Liontree Asset Management.
Sarah Ferguson's bombshell claims about her emotional mental health struggle:
This update of the mother-of-two came a few days before her mother, Duchess of York, made sensational claims about her painful journey of mental health.
Sarah Ferguson penned a piece for The Telegraph in which she revealed her mental health struggles and its traces on her life.
She also raises awareness among the public by detailing her personal battle with the mental and physical diseases.