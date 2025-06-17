Tom Brady bonds with kids in Japan, shares stunning moments from trip

  by Web Desk
Tom Brady has shared some exclusive pictures from his Japan trip with his kids.

Taking to Instagram, the legendary American football quarterback, shared some heartwarming moments from his trip as he bond with his son Benjamin Rein, 15, and daughter Vivian Lake, 12.

While refelecting on his “amazaing” and experience he wrote, “Japan we love you! We had SO MUCH FUN! Thank you for your hospitality and beauty! What an amazing culture of honor, respect, and discipline. From the history, to the traditions, every day we learned and laughed and loved.”

“The food, the shops, the people, the animals and everything in between! These trips shape us and remind us how much there is to learn when we step outside our routines and see the world together,” he continued.


The seven-time Super Bowl champion added adorable photos alongside both of his children. He included a snap of the three in matching traditional Japanese garb, as well as a photo of them posing in front of the Buddhist temple, Kinkaku-ji, in Kyoto. 

