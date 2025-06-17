Cricket sees first triple Super Over in history as Netherlands beat Nepal

In an unforgettable T20 cricket match, the Netherlands and Nepal faced off in an intense contest that required three Super Overs.

It was the first time in international cricket history that a tripel Super Over occurred with Netherlands eventually coming out on top.

A Super Over is used when the match ends in a tie and it's very uncommon to have more than one.

In fact, only one match before had ever gone into a second Super Over which happened last year between India and Afghanistan.

What actually happened?

Netherland scored 152 runs in their 20 overs and in start of the game it seemed like they would win but Nepal made a strong comeback in the last over.

They needed 16 runs from the final six balls and on the very last ball, Nandan Yadav hit a boundary which made the scores equal and the match went into a Super Over.

Then, in the Super Over, Nepal scored 19 runs while Netherlands also reached 19 runs, leading to a second Super Over.

In the second Super Over, the Netherlands batted first and scored 17 runs. On the very last ball Dipendra Singh Airee hit a six which tied the scores once again.

As a result the match moved into a third Super Over in which Nepal couldn't score even a single run and Netherlands won the match.

