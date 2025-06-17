Threads diversifies open social web integrations with fediverse feed, more 

In a significant move, Threads announced two latest features as part of its plan to further incorporate the open social web, known as the fediverse.
Meta-owned platform now allows users to see posts from other users on the fediverse within a dedicated feed if they’ve selected fediverse sharing on the platform.
Here are the recently launched features for the Threads users who opt-in:
See posts from other fediverse users
In a dedicated feed accessed through the Following tab. These posts are displayed separately and users can’t yet reply directly in Threads. Though users will be able to view fediverse replies to their own posts away in the app.
Search and discover fediverse profiles
Within Threads, such as WordPress bloggers and Flipboard users have allowed fediverse sharing.
Threads, released in July 2023, merges elements of conventional social media and federated networks such as Mastodon and Bluesky. It has more than 350 million monthly active users and is said to be the largest app leveraging the ActivityPub protocol.
According to Meta, X rival Threads now interacts with up to 75% fediverse servers and has expanded fediverse sharing to the EU following the release across states, including US, Canada, and Japan.
However, full incorporation including account portability so users can move their profiles freely has yet to be launched.