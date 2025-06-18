Sydney Sweeney poses in daring looks, dishes on bold scenes

'Euphoria' starlet, starred in bold roles, made an unapologetic admission about her racy dressings

Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her fearless approach to filming nude scenes, revealing she never gets nervous on set.

While conversing with W magazine, the Euphoria starlet, who has starred in bold roles, made an unapologetic admission about her racy dressings.

Sweeney shared that she felt the female body is a “very powerful thing.”

She mentioned, “I don't get nervous...I think that the female body is a very powerful thing.”

The Anyone But You actress went on to say, “And I'm telling my character's story, so I owe it to them to tell it well and to do what needs to be done.”

Elsewhere in her interview, Sweeney reflected about her 1980s Prom themed birthday party saying, “I actually didn't go to my prom, but on my 26th birthday, I threw myself a 1980s prom, and it was so much fun! I rented out the venue and put streamers and disco balls everywhere.”

To note, she also made some striking poses for the cover shot of the magazine.

Sydney Sweeney racy snaps:

For the snaps, Sweeney put on a very busty display in a red and white striped bralet which she wore with matching tights, hot pants and a matching helmet.

She slipped into tiny leather shorts and a cap for one bold look, later swapping into a leggy red mini dress with sexy thigh-highs and heels.

To note, Sydney Sweeney was engaged to her longtime boyfriend Jonathan Davino and now she publicly confirmed her split on this May after months of breakup rumors.

