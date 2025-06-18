Meghan Markle expands lifestyle brand with new products after As Ever restock

The Duchess of Sussex to re-launch fan-favorite products on ‘As Ever’ website next week

Meghan Markle expands lifestyle brand with new products after As Ever restock
Meghan Markle expands lifestyle brand with new products after As Ever restock  

Meghan Markle has shared an exciting update about her lifestyle brand, As Ever, after dropping an update about her venture.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 17, to share three more upcoming products that she has restocked for her well-wishers and fans.

As per the new announcement, the mom-of-two has shared the post of As Ever, featuring herself in a garden standing at a bridge in a garden.

"Three more sleeps," she teased her fans by captioning her post.

Meghan Markle expands lifestyle brand with new products after As Ever restock

The original post of As Ever penned a sweet note for their customers that read, "How sweet it is to be loved by you. We love hearing all of your excitement for this week's seasonal drop! Three more sleeps."

Meghan Markle makes major announcemnet about her lifestyle brand 'As Ever': 

Before this update, Meghan shared that her lifestyle brand, which she initially launched in March this year, will launch some of her fan-favorite products on June 20th.

In her post, a table was packed with a plate of honey-glazed pancakes topped with berries and was decorated with flowers.

"So much love has gone into this...and I can't wait to share it with you this Friday, June 20th!" the 43-year-old British Royal Family member wrote on her Instagram Story.

Meghan Markle initially teased the restock of products for her lifestyle brand, As Ever, earlier this month. 

Read more : Royal
Zara Tindall wins hearts at Royal Ascot with kind gesture after big decision
Zara Tindall wins hearts at Royal Ascot with kind gesture after big decision
Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, attended the 2025 Royal Ascot in England earlier this week
Princess Anne faces major setback at Royal Ascot, aides rush to help
Princess Anne faces major setback at Royal Ascot, aides rush to help
Princess Anne's carriage forced to stop on way to the Royal Ascot
King Charles breaks silence after facing disappointment at major event
King Charles breaks silence after facing disappointment at major event
King Charles, Queen Camilla face disappointment on the first day of Royal Ascot
Prince Harry’s Invictus Games sparks buzz with 2029 host list reveal
Prince Harry’s Invictus Games sparks buzz with 2029 host list reveal
The Duke of Sussex’s games foundation has announced that six nations have come forward to host the 2029 Games
Zara, Mike Tindall reunite with Princess Beatrice for joyful day
Zara, Mike Tindall reunite with Princess Beatrice for joyful day
Zara and Mike Tindall met up with Princess Beatrice and her mother, Sarah Ferguson
Kate Middleton offers quiet support to Duchess Sophie during key appearance
Kate Middleton offers quiet support to Duchess Sophie during key appearance
Duchess Sophie and Princess Kate had a moment of sweet exchange of words
King Charles, Queen Camilla grace opening day of Royal Ascot
King Charles, Queen Camilla grace opening day of Royal Ascot
Princess Anne, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Wellington, and other honourable guests marked the attendance
9 times non-British royals stole the spotlight at global events
9 times non-British royals stole the spotlight at global events
Queen Mary, Queen Rajwa, Princess Charlene, and Queen Letizia are among the top non-British royals, who garnered attention with their grace
King Charles, Prince Andrew strike special deal after years of royal tension
King Charles, Prince Andrew strike special deal after years of royal tension
Prince Andrew was removed from his royal duties after his disastrous 'Newsnight' interview
Meghan Markle reveals one thing she regrets the most in latest podcast
Meghan Markle reveals one thing she regrets the most in latest podcast
The Duchess of Sussex sit with Emma Grede for a candid conversation in new podcast episode
Princess Beatrice makes powerful plea for safer digital space at London event
Princess Beatrice makes powerful plea for safer digital space at London event
The Princess of York attended London's Tech Week last week
Meghan Markle reveals secret teaching practice for Lilibet, Archie
Meghan Markle reveals secret teaching practice for Lilibet, Archie
Meghan Markle makes rare admission about her early career struggles due to racism