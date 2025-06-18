Meghan Markle expands lifestyle brand with new products after As Ever restock  

Meghan Markle has shared an exciting update about her lifestyle brand, As Ever, after dropping an update about her venture.
The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 17, to share three more upcoming products that she has restocked for her well-wishers and fans.
As per the new announcement, the mom-of-two has shared the post of As Ever, featuring herself in a garden standing at a bridge in a garden.
"Three more sleeps," she teased her fans by captioning her post.
The original post of As Ever penned a sweet note for their customers that read, "How sweet it is to be loved by you. We love hearing all of your excitement for this week's seasonal drop! Three more sleeps."
Meghan Markle makes major announcemnet about her lifestyle brand 'As Ever':
Before this update, Meghan shared that her lifestyle brand, which she initially launched in March this year, will launch some of her fan-favorite products on June 20th.
In her post, a table was packed with a plate of honey-glazed pancakes topped with berries and was decorated with flowers.
"So much love has gone into this...and I can't wait to share it with you this Friday, June 20th!" the 43-year-old British Royal Family member wrote on her Instagram Story.
Meghan Markle initially teased the restock of products for her lifestyle brand, As Ever, earlier this month.